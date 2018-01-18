Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Hard Rock Cafe is quenching thirsts with new craft cocktails

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
Hard Rock Cafe has launched a new line of craft cocktails featuring fresh ingredients and reflecting current mixology trends. The cocktails will be available for a limited time at the Station Square site in Pittsburgh.
The Hard Rock Cafe restaurant chain is launching a new, limited time craft cocktail menu, focusing on what it terms "the most authentic and fresh ingredients."

Four colorful new drinks reflect current mixology trends and feature house-made ingredients, according to a news release.

Available now are these new thirst quenchers:

- Fresh Margarita Martini, a margarita/martini combo with organic blue agave tequila, fresh lime juice, a squeeze of fresh orange juice, agave nectar, shaken and served martini-style with a half-salted rim;

- Pineapple Honey Smash, this sweet and tangy sip mixes Grey Goose Vodka, Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur, hand-muddled fresh pineapple, fresh basil and lemon juice with house-made honey syrup;

- Sparkling Berry Sangria, a refreshing blend of red wine, Wildberry Monin, cranberry juice and squeeze of orange, topped with bubbly Prosecco;

-Wildberry Sangria-Rita, blends the sparkling berry sangria with a freshly shaken margarita.

Locally, the libations are available at the Pittsburgh location, 230 W. Station Square Drive.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

