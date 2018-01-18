Hard Rock Cafe is quenching thirsts with new craft cocktails
The Hard Rock Cafe restaurant chain is launching a new, limited time craft cocktail menu, focusing on what it terms "the most authentic and fresh ingredients."
Four colorful new drinks reflect current mixology trends and feature house-made ingredients, according to a news release.
Available now are these new thirst quenchers:
Hand-crafted and house-made is the Hard Rock way. Come in today and take a sip of our new cocktails. pic.twitter.com/VFwI2Mrdrk— Hard Rock Baltimore (@HRCBaltimore) January 15, 2018
- Fresh Margarita Martini, a margarita/martini combo with organic blue agave tequila, fresh lime juice, a squeeze of fresh orange juice, agave nectar, shaken and served martini-style with a half-salted rim;
- Pineapple Honey Smash, this sweet and tangy sip mixes Grey Goose Vodka, Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur, hand-muddled fresh pineapple, fresh basil and lemon juice with house-made honey syrup;
- Sparkling Berry Sangria, a refreshing blend of red wine, Wildberry Monin, cranberry juice and squeeze of orange, topped with bubbly Prosecco;
-Wildberry Sangria-Rita, blends the sparkling berry sangria with a freshly shaken margarita.
Locally, the libations are available at the Pittsburgh location, 230 W. Station Square Drive.
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.