Food & Drink

Food bank fundraisers offer soup and help for hungry

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
In the above photo, the 19th annual Empty Bowls Dinner gets underway at Rodef Shalom Congregation in March, 2014. Benefitting the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Just Harvest, attendees pick out an empty bowl and receive a simple meal of soup and bread. This year's event will be held on March 18.
(from left), Event co-chair, Crystal Szogi, volunteer, Jenn Rian, co-chair, Timothy Piper, and founder, Karen Piper, gather for a photo at the 9th annual Empty Bowl event to benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank, held at Hempfield Area High School in March 2017. This year's event will be held on March 4.
An earlier Empty Bowl fundraiser held by the Westmoreland County Food Bank, Inc. This year's event will be held on March 4.
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is gearing up for its next Empty Bowls fundraising event, planned this year for March 18.
The Harden family, (from left), Victoria, 14, Nathaniel, 12, and their mother, Heidi, all of Hempfield Township, volunteer at the 9th annual Empty Bowl event to benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank, held at Hempfield Area High School on Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2017.
Some of the bowls available at the 9th annual Empty Bowl event to benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank, held at Hempfield Area High School on Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2017.
Hundreds of colorful bowls fill tables at the 8th Annual Empty Bowl Event to benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank, held at Hempfield Area High School on Sunday afternoon, March 13, 2016.
The empty bowls that will line tables at upcoming area food bank fundraisers symbolize the region's many empty stomachs, organizers say.

The Westmoreland County Food Bank Inc ., and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank each are holding meals to raise awareness about the ongoing problem of hunger.

This year's event, on March 4 at Hempfield Area High School cafeteria, marks the Westmoreland County Food Bank's 10th Empty Bowl event, says Jennifer Miller, the Delmont-based nonprofit's director of development.

"We have a volunteer group that does 100 percent of the work," she says.

Event founder Karen Piper reached out to the food bank after receiving a heart transplant.

"She told God that if she got through it she would spend the rest of her life giving back to the community," Miller says.

While still involved, Piper's son, Tim Piper, and Crystal Szogi now co-chair the event.

"The sole purpose is to show a meager meal of soup and bread and what someone who is food insecure may have to face every day," Miller says.

Over 1,000 keepsake bowls will be available, and often feature the work of local artists who have donated works themed around the Empty Bowl concept.

Over 30 local community restaurants and caterers, along with the Westmoreland County Community College's culinary arts and the Central Westmoreland Career and Technology Center staff and students, and Panera Bread, donate food for the event, Miller says.

"Some of the soups are absolutely amazing. We've had mulligatawny (a chicken, vegetables and curry) soup. People get creative. It's really neat. We've had potato and pepperoni soup," she says.

"It's very much community driven," she says.

Attendance typically tops 400.

Area schools' art students and local artisans add to the collection of bowls each year.

"You can get some really beautiful ones. ... I had a shamrock one at one point in time. I was pretty excited because I'm Irish. ... My husband picks a new cereal bowl every year," she says.

Entertainment, along with a 50/50 drawing and a Chinese auction, is also planned.

"It's one of the biggest fundraisers done for us," Miller says.

And as it's a straight influx of cash, it can go a long way toward food purchases, she says.

"It's a nice fundraiser. Your belly is full when you leave, and you've contributed to making someone else's belly full," Miller says.

Empty bowls in Allegheny

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Just Harvest will hold an Empty Bowl event March 18 at Rodef Shalom in Pittsburgh.

"This is our 23rd year. This event is one that we host along with Just Harvest ," says Beth Burrell, food bank marketing and public relations manager.

"A lot of food banks, even colleges sometimes hold this event to benefit local feeding programs or food banks in their area," she says.

"We definitely get a really great support from the community for this particular fundraiser," Burrell says.

The event's two seatings can accommodate a maximum of 800 people each.

"We see a lot of schools that will make the bowls as part of classroom activities and art classes," she says.

Other bowl contributors include the Union Project, Pittsburgh Center for the Arts and Carlow University.

"There is a wide number of individuals and organizations," Burrell says.

This year's event also will feature an auction of artwork and celebrity-autographed bowls.

The bowls are meant to be a "take-home reminder" of those individuals in local communities who struggle to put food on their tables, Burrell says.

"The soups are all donated by local restaurants and chefs. Some of the folks who work at the restaurants volunteer to help in the kitchen that day," she says.

Food bank staff and volunteers help with set up, break down and clean up, Burrell adds.

Children's activities and a silent auction are also planned. "That makes it more of a fun, family-friendly event," Burrell says.

Hunger can be a hidden issue, she says, not one immediately apparent from looking at someone.

"A lot of people struggle, work multiple jobs. The ends just are not meeting," she says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

click me