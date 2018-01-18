New Piazza Talarico says 'mangia' with open house

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Piazza Talarico and Papa Joe's Wine Cellar will hold a grand opening Jan. 20 at its new site at 3832 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh.

The family-owned Italian restaurant and winery offers a stand-up wine bar with housemade wine on tap.

The 12-9 p.m. grand opening will include special menu features and free cannoli with any food purchase.

The Talarico family recipes have been passed down for generations, with sisters Katie and Beth Talarico sharing those dishes at Sunday family dinners.

"Grandma Ida always did the cooking, but invariably one or more of her granddaughters would help, and over the years she passed her skills onto all of us," says Beth Talarico in a release.

Special family recipes include the "Grandma's Sauce" pasta and "Baked Maccheroni," a rigatoni dish baked with Grandma's Sauce, pepperoni, cheese and boiled eggs.

In addition, Papa Joe's wines, mostly dry reds and whites, with a selection of sweet wines, are made and sold on-site.

"The Tannat is our most unique wine, no other Pennsylvania winery makes it," says head winemaker Joe Talarico in the release.

Details: 412-652-9426 or piazzatalarico.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.