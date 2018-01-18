Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Wanna buy a brewery? Smuttynose to be sold at auction

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A 24-year-old New Hampshire brewing company is seeking a buyer, saying the explosion of microbreweries has led to changing dynamics in the marketplace.

Smuttynose Brewing Co. says it's scheduled to be sold at a March 9 bank auction. It employs 68 people and generates more than $10 million in revenue annually.

The sale includes the Smuttynose brand, its facility on the historic Towle Farm in Hampton, and Hayseed Restaurant located next to the brewery on 13 acres.

Smuttynose says the brewery is capable of producing 75,000 barrels a year. However, in the past year it has been running at 50 percent capacity.

Owner Peter Egelston says the company's financial models were based on 20 years of consistent growth. He said as turmoil in the marketplace stabilizes, Smuttynose can regain its footing with a major infusion of capital.

