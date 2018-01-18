East End Brewing launches Brewpub with Cure, Morcilla restaurateurs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Spring is expected to bring a casual eatery to East End Brewing Company , as founder Scott Smith partners with chef Justin Severino and Hilary Prescott Severino to open the Brewpub.

A beer-friendly menu is planned for the tasting room at the 147 Julius St. site in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood.

“Scott and I have been friends for a long time,” says Severino, chef and co-owner, with his wife, of Cure and Morcilla , in a release.

“His beer has been a presence on the menus at Cure and Morcilla since we opened our doors, so in a way it feels like we have been collaborating for ages. We've talked bout working together on a project for years, so when he approached me with this opportunity I just couldn't say no,” says Severino, a James Beard-nominated chef.

Known for his skill in meat dish preparation, Severino plans a Brewpub menu friendly to beer-drinkers who are meat-lovers and those who eschew animal protein.

Hearty, meat-free dishes include poutine, spaetzle with Brussels sprouts, a falafel pita and escarole salad with a lemon-fennel dressing.

For the carnivores in the crowd, options will include bratwurst, Italian sausage sandwiches, lamb merguez (sausage), and a small list of charcuterie.

All bread, including sandwich rolls, will be made in-house the release states.

The brewery building includes a tasting room and beer garden, and East End opened a tap room in 2016, expanding retail sales to the Strip District.

Details: 412-537-2337 or eastendbrewing.com

