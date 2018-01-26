Dark, decadent and delicious: Celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There seems to be a national day for nearly everything under the sun, but this one will make the chocoholic in all of us smile.

Jan. 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day , for anyone who was unaware, a day set aside each year to honor and enjoy the simple, yet exquisite, dessert that is chocolate cake.

And the celebrating has already begun.

BRAVO Cucina Italiana offers a special dessert to satisfy that sweet tooth, a warm chocolate cake topped with vanilla bean gelato.

What Bravo dessert do you love to indulge in after dinner? pic.twitter.com/EZlem6QY6Y — BRAVO! Italian (@Bravo_Italian) October 1, 2017

According to the Nationaldaycalendar. com, chocolate was consumed primarily as a beverage until the 1830s or '40s.

As lovers of chocolate milk, hot cocoa and chocolate shakes can testify, it's an outstanding option for chocolate consumption.

The chocolate cake, frequent star of birthday, wedding, graduation, it's Friday, I deserve a treat celebrations, was born in 1765, when a doctor and a chocolate maker teamed up in an old mill, grinding cocoa beans between huge millstones to concoct a thick syrup, according to the Dover Post .

That liquid was then poured into cake-shaped molds, with the intention of transforming them into drinkable chocolate.

Philadelphia cookbook author Eliza Leslie is credited with publishing the earliest chocolate cake recipe in 1847 in The Lady's Receipt Book.

Pittsburgh gets some chocolate credit, too. In the late 1920s, Pittsburgh company P. Duff and Sons created the first boxed cake mix.

The city's SkyVue Apartments offered tenants an early fix.

Don't forget! Tomorrow is National Chocolate Cake Day! Please join us in the First Floor Lobby to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/vD3XKXryax — SkyVue Apartments (@SkyVueApts) January 25, 2018

Those who are Philly bound might want to check out:

Don't forget - this Saturday @codaphilly is celebrating National Chocolate Cake Day in glorious fashion! Come out for an evening featuring music by PiERSON & you could win a chocolate cake for FREE! Free open bar from 11PM-12PM. RSVP Now! https://t.co/Cxjv0IfXWE pic.twitter.com/pWdqvtM6Eo — philly2night.com (@philly2night) January 22, 2018

By 1947, Betty Crocker was on the scene with a dry cake mix, and still making home bakers — and their families — happy 70 years later.

And some celebrate their special day being acknowledged with — apparently — a favorite dessert.

Oh yeah and btw my Birthday is on the same day as National Chocolate Cake Day! pic.twitter.com/LnFqqiD6ZA — Rosalina Galaxy (@Rose_Galaxy27) January 27, 2017

Others want to make sure the day is properly observed.

Saturday will be National Chocolate Cake Day.Such a day needs better recognition and should be observed, please share pic.twitter.com/wVDj9PmOpP — Richard Udall (@allray) January 23, 2018

Some are counting down the days to chocolate cake consumption.

And if you feel the need to get in a little practice.

Alert: 27th January is national chocolate cake day. Warm up for the big day by eating a few cheeky slices this week - you don't want to go in cold... pic.twitter.com/mJQzmGNMQD — Boudicca of Suburbia (@BoudiccaMum) January 20, 2018

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.