Food & Drink

Dark, decadent and delicious: Celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Go ahead — have a slice to celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day.
Updated 16 hours ago

There seems to be a national day for nearly everything under the sun, but this one will make the chocoholic in all of us smile.

Jan. 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day , for anyone who was unaware, a day set aside each year to honor and enjoy the simple, yet exquisite, dessert that is chocolate cake.

And the celebrating has already begun.

BRAVO Cucina Italiana offers a special dessert to satisfy that sweet tooth, a warm chocolate cake topped with vanilla bean gelato.

According to the Nationaldaycalendar. com, chocolate was consumed primarily as a beverage until the 1830s or '40s.

As lovers of chocolate milk, hot cocoa and chocolate shakes can testify, it's an outstanding option for chocolate consumption.

The chocolate cake, frequent star of birthday, wedding, graduation, it's Friday, I deserve a treat celebrations, was born in 1765, when a doctor and a chocolate maker teamed up in an old mill, grinding cocoa beans between huge millstones to concoct a thick syrup, according to the Dover Post .

That liquid was then poured into cake-shaped molds, with the intention of transforming them into drinkable chocolate.

Philadelphia cookbook author Eliza Leslie is credited with publishing the earliest chocolate cake recipe in 1847 in The Lady's Receipt Book.

Pittsburgh gets some chocolate credit, too. In the late 1920s, Pittsburgh company P. Duff and Sons created the first boxed cake mix.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

