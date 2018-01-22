Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

'Beer & Bites' served fireside at Foggy Mountain pairing

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
Craft beers from Quinn Brewing Company will be paired with small plate samplings prepared at Foggy Mountain Lodge & Restaurant for a Jan. 27 'Beers & Bites' event.
Craft beers from Quinn Brewing Company will be paired with small plate samplings prepared at Foggy Mountain Lodge & Restaurant for a Jan. 27 'Beers & Bites' event.

Upscale food and craft beer samples are on the menu beginning at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27, as Foggy Mountain Lodge & Restaurant in Stahlstown hosts "Beers & Bites" with Quinn Brewing Company.

The restaurants notes on its Facebook page that it's "trying something new" to showcase some of Quinn Brewery of Irwin's beers with food prepared at the lodge.

The pairings either compliment the food or include the beer as an entree ingredient.

Menu includes:

• Yinzenstiner Hefeweizen with crostini with ricotta and kalamata mint tapenade and beet and goat cheese salad

• American Pale Ale with pork carnitas on a corn tortilla with red onion, pineapple, cilantro pico

• Lindencross Double IPA with smoked beef brisket slider with pepper jack cheese and parmesan peppercorn super slaw

• Grand Reserve Belgian Tripel with Argentine red shrimp wrapped in prosciutto with pesto

• Horis Stout with salted caramel float and chocolate lava cake

The relaxed setting for the samplings will be at Walnut Hall, with beer and bites served around a lit fireplace.

Guests will hear a description of each craft beer prior to tasting, as well as an explanation of each food sampling accompanying it.

Quinn Beer will be on tap for purchase, with wines and mixed drinks also available.

Gary Rahl will provide acoustic musical entertainment.

Tickets are $25 each and must be purchased in advance.

Details: 724-593-1000 or foggymountainlodge.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

