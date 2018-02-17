Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Homemade jam that uses berries to sweeten

Melissa Darabian | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 6:27 p.m.
No-Added-Sugar Berry Jam
No-Added-Sugar Berry Jam

Updated 5 hours ago

My grandmother used to make jam every year out of the summer bounty of berries. It was a multi-day project involving scorching-hot vats of berries, thickened by pectin and pounds of white sugar, which she balanced with the tang of lemon or lime juice. A simple slab of toasted country bread slathered with her homemade jam and some salted butter was my favorite way to start the day.

Now, in a world that favors high-protein egg whites for breakfast, or if there is a piece of toast to be had, it's covered in smashed avocado and tomato slices instead of rich red jam, I wondered if it was even worth the hassle to create a healthier version of my Grandma's recipe. Turns out, it was.

The resulting recipe is so easy, a hefty jar of jam can be whipped up in minutes, keeping my fridge stocked for weeks. As a mom of four daughters, I jump on any opportunity to remove processed sugar from our treats, and this jam stayed delectably sweet and comforting in the process.

We use this jam to top toast like Grandma did, but we also use it instead of syrup on almond flour waffles, or to sweeten plain Greek yogurt for snacks, breakfast or dessert.

The challenge in removing the traditional white sugar is achieving the gel-like texture that makes jam, well, jammy. The secret is in using blueberries and apples, which both contain natural pectin, and boiling at very high heat, stirring constantly for the few minutes it takes to get the jam to thicken.

To mimic some of the sweetness of sugar, I add a few finely chopped dates, but you could actually skip them if you don't mind a little less sweetness. With the sugar and canning process gone, the jam must be eaten within a few weeks and kept in the fridge, but given how tasty the jam is and how easy it is to make a new batch — I even use readily-available frozen mixed berries! — this doesn't seem to be a problem.

No-Fuss No-Sugar-Added Berry Jam

Servings: 32 (About 2 12 cups of jam)

Start to finish: 20 minutes

3 dates, finely chopped

12 cup water

1 small tart cooking apple, like granny smith, peeled and finely chopped ( 14-inch cube)

3 cups frozen mixed berries (no need to thaw)

2 teaspoons lime zest

1 tablespoon lime juice

18 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

Place the chopped dates and water into a medium saucepan and simmer for a minute or two to soften the dates. Add the chopped apple and frozen berries, and increase heat to medium high, and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally.

Once the mixture is boiling, turn up the heat to high and let boil vigorously, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and turns jammy, about 3-4 minutes. (Carefully add a tablespoon of water if mixture starts to get dry.) Once the jam feels like it's thickening, turn off the heat and stir in lime zest, lime juice and vanilla extract if using. Cool before serving.

Will keep fresh for 2-3 weeks in a tightly-covered jar in the refrigerator.

Nutrition information per serving: 8 calories; 0 calories from fat; 0 g fat (0 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 0 mg cholesterol; 0 mg sodium; 2 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 0 g protein.

Food Network star Melissa d'Arabian is an expert on healthy eating on a budget. She is the author of the cookbook, “Supermarket Healthy.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me