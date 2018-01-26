White Rabbit Cafe & Patisserie plans 'facelift'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After more than four years in business, Greensburg's White Rabbit Cafe & Patisserie could use a little facelift, its co-owners say.

Beginning Feb. 5, the coffee and pastry shop at 113 N. Main St. will close, with plans to re-open within three weeks, says co-owner Tommy Medley.

He and business partner Amber Kunselman opened the shop in November 2013, and have been pleased with the reception from customers, Medley says.

The White Rabbit offers coffees, teas and other drinks, along with sweet and savory pastries, other baked goods and custards, all made in-house with fresh and local ingredients.

Medley and Kunselman, who lease the site, don't plan any major changes.

New hardwood flooring, a new coffee bar and pastry cases are among the aesthetic and efficiency improvements planned.

The front doors will be replaced and the restrooms redone.

The menu will stay much the same, with an expanded artisanal coffee selection and more specialized custom order cakes.

Around lunchtime on Jan. 26, many of the tables were occupied and the counter staff was busy with take-out orders.

"We get high school (students) through retired" people, Medley says.

He and Kunselman want to offer quality food and drink in an environment comfortable enough to encourage customers to stay for a while.

"I think atmosphere and product are equally important. We have 2,000 square feet. It would be silly if we didn't have people sitting in here," he says.

Hours of operation, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, will not change, Medley says.

Details: 724-216-5229 or thewhiterabbitcafe.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.