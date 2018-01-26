Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

White Rabbit Cafe & Patisserie plans 'facelift'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
Greensburg's White Rabbit Cafe & Patisserie will be closed for three weeks due to renovations, beginning Feb. 5.
Facebook
Greensburg's White Rabbit Cafe & Patisserie will be closed for three weeks due to renovations, beginning Feb. 5.
White Rabbit Cafe & Patisserie will continue serving delicious pastries and treats, following what's expected to be a three-week closure beginning Feb. 5 for renovations.
Facebook
White Rabbit Cafe & Patisserie will continue serving delicious pastries and treats, following what's expected to be a three-week closure beginning Feb. 5 for renovations.
Baristas will be back on duty, making customers' favorite coffee, tea and other beverages, at Greensburg's White Rabbit Cafe & Patisserie following a planned three-week closure for renovations, beginning Feb. 5.
Facebook
Baristas will be back on duty, making customers' favorite coffee, tea and other beverages, at Greensburg's White Rabbit Cafe & Patisserie following a planned three-week closure for renovations, beginning Feb. 5.

Updated 11 hours ago

After more than four years in business, Greensburg's White Rabbit Cafe & Patisserie could use a little facelift, its co-owners say.

Beginning Feb. 5, the coffee and pastry shop at 113 N. Main St. will close, with plans to re-open within three weeks, says co-owner Tommy Medley.

He and business partner Amber Kunselman opened the shop in November 2013, and have been pleased with the reception from customers, Medley says.

The White Rabbit offers coffees, teas and other drinks, along with sweet and savory pastries, other baked goods and custards, all made in-house with fresh and local ingredients.

Medley and Kunselman, who lease the site, don't plan any major changes.

New hardwood flooring, a new coffee bar and pastry cases are among the aesthetic and efficiency improvements planned.

The front doors will be replaced and the restrooms redone.

The menu will stay much the same, with an expanded artisanal coffee selection and more specialized custom order cakes.

Around lunchtime on Jan. 26, many of the tables were occupied and the counter staff was busy with take-out orders.

"We get high school (students) through retired" people, Medley says.

He and Kunselman want to offer quality food and drink in an environment comfortable enough to encourage customers to stay for a while.

"I think atmosphere and product are equally important. We have 2,000 square feet. It would be silly if we didn't have people sitting in here," he says.

Hours of operation, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, will not change, Medley says.

Details: 724-216-5229 or thewhiterabbitcafe.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.