Food & Drink

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opening steakhouse in Atlantic City

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Ramsay will open a steakhouse this summer at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City. Gordon Ramsay Steak is set to open Memorial Day weekend.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will open a steakhouse this summer at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City.

Gordon Ramsay Steak is set to open Memorial Day weekend.

It will be the second Atlantic City restaurant for the chef, who opened Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars casino in 2015.

He is the star of Fox's “Hell's Kitchen,” “The F Word with Gordon Ramsay,” “24 Hours to Hell & Back,” and “MasterChef.”

The first Gordon Ramsay Steak opened in 2012 at Paris on the Las Vegas strip.

The Gordon Ramsay Group operates a total of 33 restaurants globally.

