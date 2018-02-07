Say 'I love you' with Cupid's Kiss

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cupid will be calling soon! Walk into any store and you'll be bombarded by the little gut trying his best to win your heart (and your wallet!). Here's an adult beverage that will be very nice with some favorite chocolates and is best when enjoyed with somebody special in your life.

Cupid's Kiss

(makes one serving)

1⁄ 2 ounce creme de noyaux

1⁄ 4 ounce white cream de cacao

1 ounce creme

1 strawberry

Fill a mixing glass with ice.

Add creme de noyaux, white creme de cacao and cream.

Cover mixing glass and shake.

Pour into a tulip glass and garnish with a strawberry.

• • •

Here's a classic dinner dish that's perfect for two or can be expanded for the whole family You serve this on a bed of shredded lettuce or with some freshly steamed rice. Have the egg whites at room temperature so they will whisk easier.

If you are just having a dinner for two, simply use half of each ingredient.

Sweet and Sour Lemon Chicken

(makes four servings)

8 chicken breast halves, skinned and boned

1⁄ 4 cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon gin or vodka

3 egg whites

1 cup all-purpose flour

peanut oil

1 cup chicken broth

1⁄ 2 cup vinegar

3⁄ 4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon water

grated rind and juice of one lemon

3 small carrots, cut into julienne strips

3 green onions, chopped

1⁄ 2 large green pepper cut into strips

8 ounce can crushed pineapple

1 teaspoon lemon extract

shredded lettuce, steamed rice for serving accompaniment

Place the chicken in a shallow container. Combine vegetable oil, soy sauce and gin. Pour over the chicken, turning to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Drain the chicken and discard the marinade. Beat the egg whites until foamy. Add chicken to the egg whites and toss to coat. Dredge the chicken into the flour.

Heat 1⁄ 2 -inch of peanut oil in a large skillet, carefully, to 350 degrees. Add the chicken in batches and cook until cooked through, turning once. Drain the chicken on paper towels.

Combine the next 6 ingredients in a medium saucepan; cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until thickened and bubbly. Add carrots, green onions, green pepper and pineapple, continue to stir well. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon extract. Set aside.

Cut the chicken crosswise into 1-inch slices. Arrange on a bed of shredded lettuce or rice that has been put on a platter. Pour the sauce over the chicken and serve.

• • •

This cool treat will have a little purple hue to it, but it will certainly win the little one's hearts. You can use a flavored almond milk also. You can use fresh berries if you wish, just freeze them before mixing

Blueberry Banana Smoothie

(makes about 2 1⁄ 2 cups)

1⁄ 2 cup frozen strawberries

1⁄ 2 frozen blueberries 1⁄ 2 cup frozen banana

1⁄ 2 cup apple juice

1 cup milk or cream

Combine all the ingredients in a blender until smooth. Store any leftovers (there won't be any!) in a sealed glass jar in the refrigerator for up to one week.

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review contributor.