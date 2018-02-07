Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Say 'I love you' with Cupid's Kiss

David Kelly | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 2:00 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Cupid will be calling soon! Walk into any store and you'll be bombarded by the little gut trying his best to win your heart (and your wallet!). Here's an adult beverage that will be very nice with some favorite chocolates and is best when enjoyed with somebody special in your life.

Cupid's Kiss

(makes one serving)

12 ounce creme de noyaux

14 ounce white cream de cacao

1 ounce creme

1 strawberry

Fill a mixing glass with ice.

Add creme de noyaux, white creme de cacao and cream.

Cover mixing glass and shake.

Pour into a tulip glass and garnish with a strawberry.

• • •

Here's a classic dinner dish that's perfect for two or can be expanded for the whole family You serve this on a bed of shredded lettuce or with some freshly steamed rice. Have the egg whites at room temperature so they will whisk easier.

If you are just having a dinner for two, simply use half of each ingredient.

Sweet and Sour Lemon Chicken

(makes four servings)

8 chicken breast halves, skinned and boned

14 cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon gin or vodka

3 egg whites

1 cup all-purpose flour

peanut oil

1 cup chicken broth

12 cup vinegar

34 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon water

grated rind and juice of one lemon

3 small carrots, cut into julienne strips

3 green onions, chopped

12 large green pepper cut into strips

8 ounce can crushed pineapple

1 teaspoon lemon extract

shredded lettuce, steamed rice for serving accompaniment

Place the chicken in a shallow container. Combine vegetable oil, soy sauce and gin. Pour over the chicken, turning to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Drain the chicken and discard the marinade. Beat the egg whites until foamy. Add chicken to the egg whites and toss to coat. Dredge the chicken into the flour.

Heat 12-inch of peanut oil in a large skillet, carefully, to 350 degrees. Add the chicken in batches and cook until cooked through, turning once. Drain the chicken on paper towels.

Combine the next 6 ingredients in a medium saucepan; cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until thickened and bubbly. Add carrots, green onions, green pepper and pineapple, continue to stir well. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon extract. Set aside.

Cut the chicken crosswise into 1-inch slices. Arrange on a bed of shredded lettuce or rice that has been put on a platter. Pour the sauce over the chicken and serve.

• • •

This cool treat will have a little purple hue to it, but it will certainly win the little one's hearts. You can use a flavored almond milk also. You can use fresh berries if you wish, just freeze them before mixing

Blueberry Banana Smoothie

(makes about 2 12 cups)

12 cup frozen strawberries

12 frozen blueberries 12 cup frozen banana

12 cup apple juice

1 cup milk or cream

Combine all the ingredients in a blender until smooth. Store any leftovers (there won't be any!) in a sealed glass jar in the refrigerator for up to one week.

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me