Food & Drink

Spinola's still sweet on Murrysville

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
Ribbon cutting for Spinola's Bake Shop and Coffee Room, which recently moved down the road a piece in Murrysville to 4403 Old Wiliam Penn Highway.
Ribbon cutting for Spinola's Bake Shop and Coffee Room, which recently moved down the road a piece in Murrysville to 4403 Old Wiliam Penn Highway.

Spinola's Bake Shop recently opened its new site in Murrysville.

Following a brief post-holiday closing and renovation, it's now located at a rehabbed building just down the road from its old storefront.

According to social media posts, the new bakery opened at 4403 Old William Penn Highway, not far from its former location, 3845 Old William Penn Highway.

Photos and videos on the Facebook site just after the new year show work in progress at the new bakery, along with a promise of expanded parking in the spring.

"We have missed your smiles and stories and hope you will enjoy and support us in our new space. It has been quite an undertaking but one that will keep us in business without sacrificing great staff in order to pay high rent," its Facebook site states.

Following a soft "cookies and coffee" sale opening in mid-January, the new bakery was open for business before month's end.

Details: 724-519-7741 or spinolasbakeshop.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

click me