Food & Drink

Turner Dairy Farms raising funds with drinkable dessert

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 4:21 p.m.
It's a satisfying slug of sweetness, and Turner Dairy Farms will make it sweeter by donating a portion of its proceeds from sales of its limited edition Chocolate Covered Strawberry milk to the Heart Institute at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.
Chocolate-covered strawberries are a favorite, decadent treat many people enjoy at weddings, birthday parties or to complete a special meal.

No guilt, it's mostly fruit, right?

Turns out it's also a dairy product, at least once a year when Pittsburgh's Turner Dairy Farms churns out its special chocolate covered strawberry milk.

In honor of February being American Heart Month, Turner's will donate 10 cents for every half gallon and 5 cents for every pint sold to the Heart Institute at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC , according to its social media sites.

The delectable, drinkable treat is available on grocery cooler shelves now, with Turner's noting it may not arrive until later this week for some stores, depending on order and delivery schedules.

And it's a limited edition, so grab an extra container or two for your Valentine before it disappears.

The dairy's chocolate banana milk was a fall favorite.

And its popular holiday milks, limited edition chocolate peppermint milk and eggnog, sold out before New Year's, its Facebook site reports.

Details: turnerdairy.net

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

