Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Food & Drink

Take the offense on Super Bowl party food; plan ahead for your favorites

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Guacamole and chips, a perennial tailgate/halftime/any time party favorite. Wash them down with your drink of choice.
Buffalo chicken wings are likely to make an appearance on many a Super Bowl party platter.
It may be a Philly cheesesteak, but one can always 'yinzerize' it with coleslaw and fries. To send a little message eastward, maybe add a splash of Heinz ketchup.
One does need to offer a dessert of some kind. Perhaps an admittedly delicious Boston Cream Pie to the kisser will make this Super Bowl a little more palateable.
Updated 17 hours ago

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in the 52nd Super Bowl on Feb. 4, with an estimated audience of more than 100 million watching.

But from the tailgaters at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium to living rooms, bars and restaurants around the nation, there is another competition to savor.

Who will put on the best halftime spread?

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have no (pig) skin in this particular game, but that leaves football fans and partiers in general free to concentrate on noshing options.

The usual hearty game day fare is likely to leave many regional tables groaning — chicken wings, chili, burgers and dogs, chips, nachos.

And grocery store operators know, Steelers or not, the Super Bowl is a celebration of both food and football.

Giant Eagle spokesperman Dick Roberts says the corporation's stores are anticipating shoppers making celebratory food preparations.

"The Super Bowl is always a special event for southwestern Pennsylvania football fans, and we work hard to make sure our stores have all of the most popular game day party foods. With hopes for an entertaining and close game, we encourage fans to plan for the event as if it were a marathon, not a sprint," he says in an email.

Grazing at the ready

From appetizers to desserts, the grocery chain's stores are preparing, Roberts says.

• Need starters? Whet your guests' appetites with guacomole. Giant Eagle has plenty of fresh avocados and tortilla chips, or mini-pretzel trays.

• Eat the meats. Certified Angus beef meats, Italian sausage and hand-breaded chicken tenders will be well-stocked, Robert says.

• Sweet consolation. Although Steelers fans may prefer black and gold, Giant Eagle will offer Eagles and Patriots color-themed baked goods to acknowledge "the teams participating in some small way," Roberts says.

But it will cost you

We hate to be a downer, but most of those foods you craze for your Super Bowl party aren't exactly on the healthy list. Here's a list of common party foods and their calories:

Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Chicken Dip: 144 calories in a 1⁄4 cup serving

Philly Cheesesteak: Around 900 calories, according to Penn Medicine

Chicken wings: 40 to 80 calories per wing, depending on sauce or if it's baked or deep-fried, skin off or on

Pepperoni pizza: Around 300 calories per slice

Italian sausage sandwich: Around 700 calories, includes onions and peppers (that's the healthy part)

Guacamole: 155 calories per 1/2 cup serving

French onion dip: 50 calories per 2 tablespoons

Pigs in a blanket: 65 calories for 1 cocktail size weenie wrapped in dough

Boston Cream Pie: Around 250 calories per slice (but don't worry, you're just going to throw it at the TV screen when New England scores).

Game leads to food fracas

Meanwhile, the food and drink competition between the two cities is fierce.

According to Boston.com , Fenway's Craft Beer Cellar is pulling Philadelphia craft beer from its shelves until Feb. 5, and Montilio's Baking Company, with storefronts in various Boston neighborhoods, is banning Philadelphia cream cheese from its shops.

And a Philadelphia bakery is offering not Boston cream doughnuts, but "Creamed Boston" doughnuts instead.

As for Western Pennsylvania, no team in the game means no stress from the bench — or couch and recliner — warmers.

The governors of Pennsylvania and Massachusetts have made the usual government officials' bet, with winnings going to local food pantries.

And there's no disloyalty in taste buds — temporarily — enjoying grub with a New England or Philadelphia twist.

So belly up, party on n'at.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

