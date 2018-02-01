Eagles green "Road to Victory" punch

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Road to Victory Punch

This green drink comes from Guido Martelli, manager and Sunday bartender at Palizzi Social Club in Philadelphia. For party planners seeking to save time, the cocktail can be made up to 24 hours in advance. Yields around 20 3-oz. drinks

Basil syrup

1½ cups superfine sugar

1½ cups water

7 sprigs of basil

Punch

25-ounce (750-ml) bottle white rum

9 ounces basil syrup

6 ounces fresh-squeezed lemon juice

6 ounces pineapple juice (fresh-squeezed if possible; Trader Joe's or Dole brands work, too)

5 dashes orange bitters

15 ounces soda water or dry sparkling wine, such as prosecco

Ice (opt for larger cubes, if possible)

Garnish options: basil leaves, mint leaves, berries, orange wheels and/or lemon wheels

To make the basil syrup: Add water and sugar to a saucepan and heat, whisking, until sugar is dissolved. Set aside.

Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to a boil. In a separate large bowl, create an ice bath by filling the bowl with ice cubes and adding cold water. Plunge the sprigs of basil into the boiling water for 12 seconds; transfer immediately to the ice bath. Let basil stand for 60 seconds; remove, pat dry, and pluck the basil leaves from the stems, discarding the stems.

Add leaves to a blender with 2 cups of the simple syrup. Blend for 1 minute, and then strain through a fine strainer.

To make the punch: In a large punch bowl, combine the first five ingredients. Top with the soda water or sparkling wine.

Serve over large ice cubes and garnish with accompaniments of your choice.