Trader Joe's customers pick their favorite products

Trader Joe's is out with its annual list of customer favorite products for 2017.

From flowers to bananas and frozen entrees, there's 17 favorite items, with some being seasonal. But, really, what's not to like about any products from Trader Joe's?

Customers voted the Mandarin Orange Chicken the overall favorite for 2017. The voting took place earlier this month.

Find the full list with winners and runners-up at Trader Joe's Dig page.

Mandarin Orange Chicken also was ranked the favorite product in 2016. Runners up for overall favorite were: Everything But The Bagel Seasoning, Unexpected Cheddar, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and Cookie Butter.

Here are other products voted as favorites in different categories:

Bakery item: Almond Kringle.

Beverage: Spiced Cider

Candy: Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Cheese: Unexpected Cheddar

Coffee: Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

Condiment: Organic Ketchup

Frozen appetizer: Spanakopita

Frozen dessert: Hold The Cone! Mini Vanilla Ice Cream Cones

Frozen entree: Mandarin Orange Chicken

Health and beauty: Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo

Holiday: Candy Cane Joe-Joe's

Home item: Flowers

Meal on the go: Black Bean & Jack Cheese Burrito

Meat/meatless: Soy Chorizo

Produce: Bananas

Snack: Peanut Butter Pretzels

Pumpkin: Organic Pumpkin (canned)