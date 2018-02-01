Trader Joe's customers pick their favorite products
Trader Joe's is out with its annual list of customer favorite products for 2017.
From flowers to bananas and frozen entrees, there's 17 favorite items, with some being seasonal. But, really, what's not to like about any products from Trader Joe's?
Customers voted the Mandarin Orange Chicken the overall favorite for 2017. The voting took place earlier this month.
Find the full list with winners and runners-up at Trader Joe's Dig page.
Mandarin Orange Chicken also was ranked the favorite product in 2016. Runners up for overall favorite were: Everything But The Bagel Seasoning, Unexpected Cheddar, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and Cookie Butter.
Here are other products voted as favorites in different categories:
Bakery item: Almond Kringle.
Beverage: Spiced Cider
Candy: Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Cheese: Unexpected Cheddar
Coffee: Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate
Condiment: Organic Ketchup
Frozen appetizer: Spanakopita
Frozen dessert: Hold The Cone! Mini Vanilla Ice Cream Cones
Frozen entree: Mandarin Orange Chicken
Health and beauty: Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo
Holiday: Candy Cane Joe-Joe's
Home item: Flowers
Meal on the go: Black Bean & Jack Cheese Burrito
Meat/meatless: Soy Chorizo
Produce: Bananas
Snack: Peanut Butter Pretzels
Pumpkin: Organic Pumpkin (canned)