Food & Drink

'For the Love of Pittsburgh' focuses on local producers, makers

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 2:36 p.m.
Farm to Table's winter local tasting event, 'For the Love of Pittsburgh,' will be held Feb. 10 at the August Wilson Center.
Farm to Table's winter local tasting event, 'For the Love of Pittsburgh,' will be held Feb. 10 at the August Wilson Center.

Updated 5 hours ago

A celebration of local food, farms, purveyors, spirits, and naturally locally-made products highlights "For the Love of Pittsburgh," Farm to Table 's winter local tasting event from 3 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the August Wilson Center .

Along with meeting makers and producers of some of Western Pennsylvania's innovative food, beverage and mind and body wellness products, visitors can sample and purchase products and enjoy live entertainment, speakers and demonstrations.

"For the Love of Pittsburgh" also is focusing on black-owned business and experts.

"Farm to Table is about literally bringing everyone to the table. There is a pretty big disparity in support and exposure for black and minority-owned businesses in the food industry nationally and locally," executive director Erin Hart says in a release.

"Our goal with this event and every program we present is to bring forward the excellent work and products of these professionals and bridge the gap to level the playing field. 'Keep it real, keep it local' is our motto - and part of what this means is that local is for everyone, made by everyone, representing everyone," she says.

Tickets are $25.

A VIP ticketing option called "Share the Love" allows early access to the event from 2 to 3 p.m.

The $150 ticket includes patrons "giving back" $100 to organizations of their choice throughout the day. VIP guests will enjoy a "first taste" preview of vendors before general admission doors open.

Participating nonprofits include 412 Food Rescue, the Black Urban Gardeners & Farmers of Pittsburgh Co-Op, Community Kitchen Pittsburgh, For Good PGH, Grow Pittsburgh, Just Harvest, North Hills Community Outreach and Sankofa Village Projects.

Details: farmtotablepa.com or showclix.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

