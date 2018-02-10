Sold-out South Side, Ligonier soup crawls show devotion to hot bowls of goodness

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On a cold winter's day, nothing is as soothing as a steaming bowl of hot soup.

It's our go-to comfort food, whether it's a mug of homemade chicken noodle soup to ease the misery of a cold that won't quit, or a cup of tomato soup served with a grilled cheese sandwich that brings back memories of snow days as a kid.

Enterprising chefs look at the practical side of soup – it's generally economical, easy to make and is even more flavorful the next day. The legendary Julia Child once commented on the resourcefulness of soup:

“What a marvelous resource soup is for the thrifty cook. It solves the ham-bone and lamb-bone problems, the everlasting Thanksgiving turkey, the extra vegetables,” she said.

Ina Garten, known as the Food Network's “Barefoot Contessa,” likes to entertain and says soup is the main attraction of her favorite fall and winter lunches. She usually prepares two hearty varieties for guests – such as her shrimp corn chowder and lentil sausage soup, which can be made a day or two ahead.

“Most of my soup recipes are huge amounts of soup because you can freeze it so easily and then you have soup for months,” she said in an episode of her cooking show.

In western Pennsylvania, where winter forecasts are more frigid than fair, locals often turn to bowls of chowders and chili to temper the biting chill.

“Pittsburghers love great soup,” says Richard Cagley, owner of Zoup! in Fox Chapel Plaza, one of a group of more than 100 franchised soup-salad-sandwich eateries in the U.S. and Canada, which includes other regional locations in Canonsburg and Washington.

Richard and his wife, Jackie, will celebrate the first anniversary of their restaurant on March 9.

“The community has embraced us. When it gets colder outside, it heats up inside,” he says with a laugh.

Richard says their most popular soup selections among Zoup!'s more than 100 recipes – which include gluten free, vegan and vegetarian – are Italian wedding soup with turkey meatballs, lobster bisque and chicken pot pie soup, with its creamy broth and crumbled pie crust topping. Twelve different soups are featured daily.

Plenty of other area restaurants are making a splash with their chefs' homemade soups. Visit Pittsburgh, a tourism promotion agency for Allegheny County, offers a list of a dozen places to to find the Best Soup in Pittsburgh on its blog www.visitpittsburgh.com/blog/best-soup-in-pittsburgh.

Of course, there are many more restaurants that can ladle up a good bowl of broth. Several of them annually contribute to the success of two major “soup crawls.”

In Westmoreland County, Soup's On! sponsored by Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, and in Pittsburgh, the South Side Soup Contest traditionally sell out quickly, attracting crowds of soup sippers that delight in sampling chefs' latest creations.

If Punxsutawney Phil is right with his prediction for six more weeks of winter – and he's rarely wrong when he's forecasting more cold and miserable weather – we'll have plenty of days left to enjoy our favorite hot soup recipes.

It seems we just can't say no to a bowl of delicious, homemade soup.

Soup's On!

The 9th annual Soups On! event that promotes Ligonier merchants and businesses doesn't take place until March 24, but tickets already are sold out and will not be available on the day of the event.

When advance tickets went on sale on Feb. 1, “all 400 tickets sold out in two hours,” said Amber Carney, executive assistant for the Ligonier Valley Chamber. “We didn't expect them to be gone that quickly.”

The popular event invites participants to work their way around numerous Ligonier merchants as they host local restaurants serving samples of soup. Merchants and restaurants vie for bragging rights and golden ladle awards.

Arlene Lowry, event co-chair with Joyce McIntire, says that Soup's On! offers an opportunity to visit and patronize local shops and restaurants.

“It brings a lot of people into Ligonier,” Lowry says. “Local businesses are happy to see that, especially in the winter.”

Entries still are coming in, but more than 20 local chefs typically participate.

Winners in the 2017 competition included Ligonier Camp & Conference Center, Best Organization award for its Mexican Chicken Corn Chowder, and Main Street Wine Bar, Best Restaurant award for its White Chicken Chili.

Hope Neiderhiser, chef at Main Street Wine Bar, which won the last three years in a row, says she hasn't yet decided on this year's soup entry.

Michele Robinson, intern coordinator at Ligonier Camp & Conference Center, says the event will again be a “contest within a contest” for the center's five interns, who will create soups to be judged by the staff in a cook-off. The winning recipe will be featured in the Soup's On! event.

“Many of the interns work in the kitchen as part of their time here,” she says. “They can be creative and go out in the community and be proud of the life skills they have learned.”

South Side Soup Contest

More than 1,200 soup lovers will descend on the South Side Feb. 17 to taste and vote on soup entries from 25 South Side restaurants.

General tickets were sold out more than two weeks before the event, according to Tracy Frank, spokeswoman for the Brashear Association, one of the event organizers. VIP tickets for $100 that include additional amenities such as valet parking and private VIP stops along the tour route, still were available.

Five South Side eating establishments are participating in the contest for the first time this year, including The Colombian Spot, Dive Bar and Grill, Mad Noodles, Ruggers Pub and Thai Me Up. New hosts include ASCEND Pittsburgh, Escape the Room, Hometowne Sports, the PEAL Center and Sweet Panda Asian Market.

“We're really excited to be able to showcase South Side businesses while raising funds for the Brashear Association's food pantry and the South Side Chamber of Commerce's Welcome Center,” Frank says.

Mike Scarlatelli, owner and chef at The Smiling Moose, won Peoples Choice honors last year for his Spicy Cauliflower Broccoli Beer Leek Cheese Soup. This year he is entering his Philly Cheese Steak Fake Soup, a name he says he chose as a nod to the Philadelphia Eagles playing in the Super Bowl.

The soup contest is a great event, he says, because “you're contributing to two good charities and it's giving lots of local exposure to businesses and stores that some people don't even know exist.”

Marty Maloney, one of the owners of OTB Bicycle Café, won the Most Unique Soup award in 2017 for his Let's Make A Dill that featured potatoes, carrots and dill pickles in a chicken broth with Old Bay and other seasonings. He will be offering a Jalapeno Corn Chowder this time around.

“We love being in the Soup Contest,” Maloney says. “This is our nintth year and we have won several categories over the years. The contest brings people to the neighborhood that are not normally down here. It is always nice to see new customers and have the opportunity to create regulars.”

Laura Mendoza is office manager for UC Hospitality Group, representing Tres Rios, one of the South Side's newest restaurants, which won the Best Vegetarian Soup award last year for its Sweet Corn Truffle Soup.

“This year we are making 3R 3 Meats Chili. “It's always good to try new recipes and with Tres Rios, it's always good to find a way to take a classic and give it a Mexican twist. The soup contest is so much fun and a wonderful way to get to know your community around you and to advertise your business.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Two of the winning chefs shared pared-down versions of their winning soup recipes:

2017 Soups On! Best Organization Soup Winner

Ligonier Camp & Conference Center

Mexican Chicken Corn Chowder

1 1⁄ 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces

1⁄ 2 cup chopped onion

1 clove garlic, minced

3 tablespoons butter

2 cubes chicken bouillon

1 cup hot water

3⁄ 4 teaspoon ground cumin

2 cups half-and-half cream

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 (14.75 ounce) can cream-style corn

1 (4 ounce) can diced green chiles

1 dash hot pepper sauce

1 tomato, chopped

Fresh cilantro sprigs, for garnish (optional)

Directions

In a Dutch oven, brown chicken, onion and garlic in butter until chicken is no longer pink.

Dissolve the bouillon in hot water; Pour into Dutch oven, and season with cumin. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 5 minutes.

Stir in cream, cheese, corn, chilies, and hot pepper sauce. Cook, stirring frequently, until the cheese is melted. Stir in chopped tomato. Garnish with cilantro.

2017 South Side Soup Contest

Best Vegetarian Soup: Tres Rios

Sweet Corn Truffle Soup

3 ears of fresh corn, husked and kernels cut off with a sharp knife

2 cups onion

1 cup celery

1 cup diced poblano pepper

1 cup corn truffle

¼ cup butter

¼ cup flour

2.5 quarts chicken stock

2 cups heavy cream

1 Tablespoon salt and pepper mix

Garnish:

1 tsp. pumpkin seeds, toasted

Squeeze of cilantro oil

1 tsp. corn truffle

1 tsp. cooked corn kernels

Directions

Cut corn off ear with a sharp knife and set aside.

In a medium size stock pot, place butter and melt; add in corn kernels, onion, celery, peppers, truffle, salt and pepper, cook until vegetables are soft.

Add flour and make a roux.

Add chicken stock slowly while stirring the mixture to incorporate the roux.

Add the ears of corn; bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Add heavy cream and allow to cook for 20 minutes.

Remove the ears of corn and puree, run soup through a strainer, garnish and serve.