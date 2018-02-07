Utilize the citrus bounty in these tasty salads

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This time of year, the citrus brought in from across the southern states is at its peak — and wow, is it good. It's the perfect balance between tart and sweet, and it helps brings a bright pop of color and flavor to those of us living under gray winter skies.

An orange at anytime is a pretty good snack, but sometimes you want something a little more special or something fun you can share. These unique citrus salads check both those boxes. Make them as a side dish to dinner or prepare a platter for your next party. Either way, these will be a big hit, and they will most certainly brighten your table.

Citrus, Pistachio, Pomegranate Salad

2 grapefruits

2 oranges

1⁄4 cup pomegranate seeds (arils)

2 tbsp water

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp vanilla

1⁄4 cup pistachios, crushed

Small bunch of mint leaves

Slice the rinds off of all of the citrus and gently remove the white pith inside. Then slice into 1/4 to 1/2 inch sections. Arrange slices on a large platter.

Sprinkle pomegranate seeds on top.

In a small bowl, combine honey, water and vanilla. Stir until honey has dissolved. Pour over citrus platter.

Sprinkle pistachios over everything. Add mint leaves throughout.

Note: Feel free to mix up the citrus. The salad works great with anything from tangerines, blood oranges or even limes.

Grapefruit, Avocado, Caper Salad

1 grapefruit

1⁄2 avocado

3 tbsp capers

1⁄2 tsp sea salt

Fresh cracked black pepper

Parsley flakes (for garnish)

Cut avocado in half, remove seed. Scoop flesh away from rind in one solid motion, as to leave the pear shape intact. Slice in 1⁄4-inch sections. Set aside.

Cut a small area from both ends of your grapefruit to give you a flat surface to prevent fruit from rolling. Beginning at the top flat area, cut grapefruit peel and pith away from fruit as closely as possible. Avoid squeezing the fruit as you do this as to not let the juices out.

When all the white areas are cut away, slice the grapefruit in 1⁄4 to 1⁄2-inch slices. Then, cut in half to create half-moons.

On a plate or platter, alternate slices of grapefruit with slices of avocado. Sprinkle salt, pepper and parsley flakes on top. Finish with a sprinkling of capers. Serve immediately.

Meghan Rodgers is the Everybody Craves editor. Reach her at 412-380-8506 or mrodgers@535mediallc.com.