Food & Drink

Doritos to launch lady-friendly version — less mess, less crunch

Chris Pastrick | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
No, this isn't what Doritos' new lady-friendly chips will look like, but it is a possibility — being pink and all.
Thank goodness, ladies. Finally, you can enjoy Doritos like us guys.

"It's about time," you're probably thinking.

Surely, you've looked longingly at your male friends crunching away at their Cool Ranch, their Salsa Verde, their Jacked Ranch Dipped Hot Wings, and thought to yourself, "When's it gonna be my turn?"

Well, the folks at PepsiCo. (owner of Doritos) have finally mastered the science of creating a lady-friendly version of their chips.

In an interview on the Freakanomics podcast , PepsiCo's CEO Indra Nooyi spilled the good news.

"When you eat out of a flex bag — one of our single-serve bags — especially as you watch a lot of the young guys eat the chips, they love their Doritos, and they lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don't want to lose that taste of the flavor, and the broken chips in the bottom. Women would love to do the same, but they don't. They don't like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don't lick their fingers generously and they don't like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth."

Nooyi was asked if the company was working on male and female versions of the snack.

"It's not a male and female as much as 'are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?' And yes, we are looking at it, and we're getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon.

"For women, low-crunch, the full taste profile, not have so much of the flavor stick on the fingers, and how can you put it in a purse? Because women love to carry a snack in their purse.

In your purse, ladies! Think of the possibilities.

Oddly, some women didn't seem to be embracing the idea so much.

