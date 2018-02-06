Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Promise your Valentine tacos and tequila

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
Ground buffalo is the filling for these tacos, topped with a toasted-cumin yogurt. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS)
Ground buffalo is the filling for these tacos, topped with a toasted-cumin yogurt. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS)

Updated 10 hours ago

If your significant other likes things a bit on the spicy side, forget flowers and candy this Valentine's Day. You might score more points with tickets to the second Pittsburgh Taco Festival .

Tickets for the May 19 event at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh go on sale on Feb. 14.

More than 25 taco vendors are expected, along with tequila sampling ($5 extra with general admission tickets), live music and strolling beer vendors, according to a news release.

"We are excited to partner with Highmark Stadium to hold a second and much-improved Pittsburgh Taco Festival," organizer Craig McCloud says in a release.

"We want to make this festival the best event possible for the people of Pittsburgh. We've listened closely to the feedback from our first event, and have built a strong team to ensure a great experience for everyone," McCloud says.

Two sessions are planned, from 12 to 3 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m.

VIP ticket holders will gain entry 30 minutes early and enjoy a free buffet, free tequila sampling, an indoor lounge, access to VIP bars and rest rooms, free parking and a free festival T-shirt.

Only 250 VIP packages will be sold, at $50 each.

General admission tickets are $10.

Returning attendees will receive a pre-sale code via email to purchase tickets on Feb. 13, according to a Facebook post.

Details: pghtacofest.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me