Promise your Valentine tacos and tequila

If your significant other likes things a bit on the spicy side, forget flowers and candy this Valentine's Day. You might score more points with tickets to the second Pittsburgh Taco Festival .

Tickets for the May 19 event at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh go on sale on Feb. 14.

More than 25 taco vendors are expected, along with tequila sampling ($5 extra with general admission tickets), live music and strolling beer vendors, according to a news release.

"We are excited to partner with Highmark Stadium to hold a second and much-improved Pittsburgh Taco Festival," organizer Craig McCloud says in a release.

"We want to make this festival the best event possible for the people of Pittsburgh. We've listened closely to the feedback from our first event, and have built a strong team to ensure a great experience for everyone," McCloud says.

Two sessions are planned, from 12 to 3 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m.

VIP ticket holders will gain entry 30 minutes early and enjoy a free buffet, free tequila sampling, an indoor lounge, access to VIP bars and rest rooms, free parking and a free festival T-shirt.

Only 250 VIP packages will be sold, at $50 each.

General admission tickets are $10.

Returning attendees will receive a pre-sale code via email to purchase tickets on Feb. 13, according to a Facebook post.

Details: pghtacofest.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.