PepsiCo backs off lady-friendly Doritos idea

To feminize, or not to feminize, that is the question PepsiCo (owner of Doritos) is — maybe no longer — pondering, after announcing a lady-friendly version of the popular snack chips on Monday.

CEO Indra Nooyi's comments during an interview on the Freakanomics podcast, including that women "don't like to crunch too loudly in public," were met with more than a few snorts of derision on social media.

Nooyi was asked if the company was working on male and female versions of the snack.

"It's not a male and female as much as 'are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?' And yes, we are looking at it, and we're getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon," Nooyi says in the interview.

Women took to Twitter to figuratively eye roll and pooh pooh the idea.

Lady #Doritos ?? PepsiCo's (female) CEO says the chips are too crunchy and messy for women. She's proposing a gender-specific redesign. What do you think? — Tanja Babich (@BabichABC7) February 6, 2018

Couple of men chimed in, too.

PepsiCo CEO Indra 'Lady Doritos' Nooyi says women "don't lick their fingers generously and they don't like to pour the little broken pieces into their mouth." She hasn't seen my wife eat chips. — Steve Tobak (@SteveTobak) February 6, 2018

And PepsiCo appears to be back pedaling, noting Doritos already are a unisex snack.

"We already have Doritos for women - they're called Doritos, and they're loved by millions," reads a tweet on the company's account on Tuesday.

PepsiCo has called reports that it's considering a Doritos product just for women 'inaccurate,' saying 'We already have Doritos for women – they're called Doritos.' https://t.co/jG1nScqulR — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 6, 2018

So crunch all you want, ladies and gents. Looks like Doritos, and their packaging, will remain gender neutral.

