Food & Drink

PepsiCo backs off lady-friendly Doritos idea

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
Doritos are an equal opportunity snacking option, packaging, crumbs and all, women and men tell company.
Updated 10 hours ago

To feminize, or not to feminize, that is the question PepsiCo (owner of Doritos) is — maybe no longer — pondering, after announcing a lady-friendly version of the popular snack chips on Monday.

CEO Indra Nooyi's comments during an interview on the Freakanomics podcast, including that women "don't like to crunch too loudly in public," were met with more than a few snorts of derision on social media.

Nooyi was asked if the company was working on male and female versions of the snack.

"It's not a male and female as much as 'are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?' And yes, we are looking at it, and we're getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon," Nooyi says in the interview.

Women took to Twitter to figuratively eye roll and pooh pooh the idea.

Couple of men chimed in, too.

And PepsiCo appears to be back pedaling, noting Doritos already are a unisex snack.

"We already have Doritos for women - they're called Doritos, and they're loved by millions," reads a tweet on the company's account on Tuesday.

So crunch all you want, ladies and gents. Looks like Doritos, and their packaging, will remain gender neutral.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

