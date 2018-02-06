Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Can chemical in McDonald's fries help cure baldness? New study says maybe

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
McDonald's french fries
Wikimedia
McDonald's french fries

Updated 7 hours ago

A published report from a Japanese university says an ingredient McDonald's uses on its french fries helps grow hair follicles on mice. The study has men both scoffing — and hoping, if jokingly.

According to the Yokohama National University study , a key ingredient for generating hair and hair follicle cells on mice is the chemical dimethylpolysiloxane, which McDonald's uses in its oil to prevent splashing.

While not advocating increased consumption of the Golden Arches' fries, scientists involved in the study have discovered that the silicone can be used for mass production of hair follicles — at least on mice.

According to McDondald's nutritional information , "Our fried menu items are cooked in a vegetable oil blend with citric acid added as a processing aid and dimethylpolysiloxane to reduce oil splatter when cooking."

Comedian Billy Gardell seems suspicious, commenting on the WDVE Morning Show that, "If that were true, I'd look like the Geico caveman."

Gardell's not the only dubious one.

Others immediately found the funny in the potential fries' cure.

One saw some ominous implications for women.

Some appeared to be giving the idea some serious thought.

And some may wonder if their lustrous locks are a result of a fondness for fries.

"This simple method is very robust and promising," Professor Junji Fukuda says in the study.

"We hope this technique will improve human hair regenerative therapy to treat hair loss such as androgenic alopecia (male pattern baldness). In fact, we have preliminary data that suggests human HFG formation using human keratinocytes and dermal papilla cells."

Others questioned the use of time and energy on even making the link between the ingredient and baldness.

And one wonders if our commander in chief's self-proclaimed fondness for fast food and a wondrous head of hair may something in common.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me