Can chemical in McDonald's fries help cure baldness? New study says maybe

A published report from a Japanese university says an ingredient McDonald's uses on its french fries helps grow hair follicles on mice. The study has men both scoffing — and hoping, if jokingly.

According to the Yokohama National University study , a key ingredient for generating hair and hair follicle cells on mice is the chemical dimethylpolysiloxane, which McDonald's uses in its oil to prevent splashing.

While not advocating increased consumption of the Golden Arches' fries, scientists involved in the study have discovered that the silicone can be used for mass production of hair follicles — at least on mice.

Who would have guessed? https://t.co/BR6gZ0gaEk — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) February 5, 2018

According to McDondald's nutritional information , "Our fried menu items are cooked in a vegetable oil blend with citric acid added as a processing aid and dimethylpolysiloxane to reduce oil splatter when cooking."

Comedian Billy Gardell seems suspicious, commenting on the WDVE Morning Show that, "If that were true, I'd look like the Geico caveman."

Gardell's not the only dubious one.

A new study says that a chemical in McDonald's fries may cure baldness and I can 100% tell those researches that it does not. — Call from: I'm not giving my name to a machine (@JeffZagurski) February 6, 2018

Others immediately found the funny in the potential fries' cure.

I bought four super size fries and have been rubbing them on my head all morning. How long is this gonna take!? https://t.co/zGxFgAzRJW — Alex Grant (@AG) February 6, 2018

One saw some ominous implications for women.

A chemical in McDonald's french fries could cure baldness. 'Before I started this research and began eating the fries, I didn't have this goatee,' said one of the researchers, named Karen. @absrdNEWS — The Lake Beast™ (@LakeBeast) February 6, 2018

Some appeared to be giving the idea some serious thought.

Great. Just when I've accepted my baldness and have been shaving my head for the last few years, this comes out and gives me hope. I hate McDonald's fries, but may try it. — Jeff Holt (@Jeffrey_Holt) February 6, 2018

I guess I know what I'll be having for lunch and dinner. #supersizemyhair https://t.co/Ut2K71tcy8 — Brian Schmitt (@DriverBrian) February 6, 2018

And some may wonder if their lustrous locks are a result of a fondness for fries.

'And in today's news, an excuse for going to McDonald's? Try 'the fries actually can cure baldness'. More at 10 o' clock.'Me: pic.twitter.com/Hf3PlGRdZk — Gerardo⚡️ScrewAttack (@HybridRain) February 6, 2018

"This simple method is very robust and promising," Professor Junji Fukuda says in the study.

"We hope this technique will improve human hair regenerative therapy to treat hair loss such as androgenic alopecia (male pattern baldness). In fact, we have preliminary data that suggests human HFG formation using human keratinocytes and dermal papilla cells."

Others questioned the use of time and energy on even making the link between the ingredient and baldness.

What would make someone even look for a link between curing baldness and McDonald's French fries!? — hope rardon (@HopeRardon) February 6, 2018

And one wonders if our commander in chief's self-proclaimed fondness for fast food and a wondrous head of hair may something in common.

This explains Trump's hair! And- I'm bald because I don't eat McDonald's fries!Japanese scientists may have... https://t.co/eCu3uUDgOg — Afshine Emrani MD (@afshineemrani) February 5, 2018

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.