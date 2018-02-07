Ianni's Pizzeria now serving pies (and more) in Vandergrift
Updated 10 hours ago
Ianni's Pizzeria has opened a third location, serving its popular pizzas, sandwiches and salads at 133 Grant Ave., Vandergrift, since late December.
Family-owned for over 90 years, Ianni's began with a New Derry soda fountain and roller rink, later a beer garden and now pizzerias in that community, Delmont and Vandergrift, according to its website.
The new site offers an extensive pizza menu, salads, sandwiches, including steak and Italian hoagies, and craft beers and cocktails.
According to its website, all of Ianni's wood-fired pizzas use the secrets developed since 2003.
The Vandergrift restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, closed Sundays.
Details: 724-568-4100 or iannispizzeria.com
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.