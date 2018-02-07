Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Ianni's Pizzeria now serving pies (and more) in Vandergrift

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
Ianni's Pizzeria recently opened a third area restaurant, now serving patrons at its new Vandergrift location.
Ianni's Pizzeria is now serving its wood-fired pies at a new location, 133 Grant Ave., Vandergrift.
Ianni's Pizzeria has opened a third location, serving its popular pizzas, sandwiches and salads at 133 Grant Ave., Vandergrift, since late December.

Family-owned for over 90 years, Ianni's began with a New Derry soda fountain and roller rink, later a beer garden and now pizzerias in that community, Delmont and Vandergrift, according to its website.

The new site offers an extensive pizza menu, salads, sandwiches, including steak and Italian hoagies, and craft beers and cocktails.

According to its website, all of Ianni's wood-fired pizzas use the secrets developed since 2003.

The Vandergrift restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, closed Sundays.

Details: 724-568-4100 or iannispizzeria.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

