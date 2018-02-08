The Pickled Chef brings signature grilled cheese and more to Unity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Regulars on the farmers market and food festival circuit, The Pickled Chef , now has a restaurant and storefront.

The Pickled Chef Kitchen & Farmers Market is serving patrons at 1020 Latrobe 30 Shoppes, Suite 427, Unity.

Chef Greg Andrews, wife Ashlee Andrews, and Ashlee's mother, Debra Driggers, started the canning, preserving and pickling company in 2014 while operating The Supper Club restaurant in Greensburg's PNC Train Station.

That restaurant closed on Jan. 14, 2017.

The new location offers breakfast and lunch 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, dinner from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, according to its website.

The Pickled Chef gained a following for its gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and variety of all-natural canned products, including bread and butter and dill pickles and unique pickled vegetables, utilizing local, seasonal ingredients.

The menu at its first brick and mortar business offers breakfast and lunch featuring those "made-to-order" grilled cheese sandwiches, along with homemade soups and sides and limited dinner menus including Texas-style barbecue, Southern-style fried chicken and Andrews' steak and seafood favorites.

The Farmers Market will offer the full line of jarred products along with additional local producers' specialties such as Logan Family Farms Beef, Jamison Farms Lamb, Pleasant Lane Farms Honey, Paul Family Farms Maple Syrup, Clover Creek Cheese Cellars Artisanal Cheeses and Family Farms Creamery Dairy.

Details: 724-420-6105 or thepickledchef.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.