Food & Drink

Pepperoni? Cheese? Yes, please: It's National Pizza Day

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
Celebrate National Pizza Day with a slice or two or three.
Thin crust or thick?

Pepperoni or plain?

Whatever type of pizza makes your mouth water, put your favorite pizzeria on speed dial or get in line for a table - there may be a crowd today.

Feb. 9, in case you forgot, is National Pizza Day.

Not like most of us need an excuse to order pizza on Friday, but ...

A history of pizza

Many sources point to pizza as being Italian in derivation, originating in Naples in the 1700s and early 1800s as a flat bread with various toppings, inexpensive and quickly consumed by the working poor, according to history.com .

By the 1940s, pizza was crossing international borders as immigrants left Naples for the U.S. and its factory jobs. Soon, non-Neapolitans and non-Italians discovered the tantalizing aroma and taste of the tomato sauce and cheese topped pies.

As pizzerias blossomed throughout America, the varieties of pies churned out seemed endless.

From meatless to meat lovers', Hawaiian (ham and pineapple) to deep dish, breakfast versions to low-cal (cauliflower crust, anyone?), pizza continues to evolve.

What does not change is America's love affair with the saucy, doughy, hunger-busting favorite.

Personal trainer (some might say shamer) Jillian Michaels once stated that pizza was the "worst" dinner choice.

"It's bread and cheese. And cheese can be high in salt and fat," she says in a Women's Health interview.

It's also prime comfort food, Ms. Michaels, and the day is to be celebrated and enjoyed. Perhaps, perhaps, in moderation ... it's so good!

If you are feeling ambitious, Jamie Oliver is here to help.

Rather upscale a take and bake? Whole Foods Market has some suggestions.

For those who like to dip and dunk their slice:

But wait, there's more.

And if you have room for dessert, Baskin-Robbins has you covered.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

