Food & Drink

Readers share their favorite chocolate stores

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 11:12 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Readers feel very strongly about the chocolate they love. Several took us to task for not including their favorite places in a roundup last week. You can find that original list here .

Keep those suggestions coming

Here are the places some readers offered. If you have a better idea, please email us at tribliving@tribweb.com or comment below.

"Any top 10 Western Pa. chocolate maker list without Rosalind's is an absolute joke. They are, without a doubt, the best chocolate in the state. As far as I'm concerned there are three pre-eminent chocolate makers in Western Pa, Rosalind's, Sarris (which was included in our original list), and Anderson's ... anything else is second fiddle." — Frank Domenic Jr.

Rosalind Candy Castle, New Brighton, Beaver County: rosalindcandy.com

Anderson's Candies, Baden, Beaver County: andersonscandies.com

"I now purchase all my boxed chocolate from Philadelphia Candies in Hermitage, Pa, they have some of the best chocolate I have ever tasted and it doesn't cost an arm and a leg." — Merrell Reagan

Philadelphia Candies, Mercer County: philadelphiacandies.com

"You have made a major blunder with not listing Jameson Candy in New Castle/Neshanock — originally opened by Joe Jameson and now under the watchful eye of Betty Polen, Joe's daughter. The variety is extensive and every item sold is absolutely top shelf." — Michael Campbell

Jameson Candy, Lawrence County: jamesoncandy.com

"You have to add Sib's Sweet Shoppe in Youngwood. Dana and her staff are the best. You have to try a gourmet chocolate apple and fresh dipped strawberries and raspberries." — Larissa Clayton

Sib's Sweet Shoppe, Youngwood: sibssweetshoppe.com

Other recommendations

Betsy Ann Chocolates, West View: betsyann.com

Colebrook Chocolate Co., Connellsville: colebrookchocolate.com

Catoris Candies, New Kensington: catoriscandies.com

STILL LOOK FOR VALENTINE'S IDEAS?

There are plenty of non-chocolate options to celebrate your love tomorrow. There are shows like The Spinners at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg to comedian/ventriloquist Jeff Dunham at PPG Paints Arena; overnight getaways and quick homemade options.

Find a full list of ideas here .

10 Western Pa. chocolate makers to shop at this Valentine's Day 
If chocolate is your go-to Valentine's Day gift — for your sweetie or for yourself — then don't just settle for Hershey's Kisses (although we ...
Sweet non-chocolate gift options for the Lenten crowd on Valentine's Day 
For those who give up chocolate or any sweets for Lent, this year's Valentine's Day convergence with Ash Wednesday may be a little tricky. No ...
