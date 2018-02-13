Readers share their favorite chocolate stores
Readers feel very strongly about the chocolate they love. Several took us to task for not including their favorite places in a roundup last week. You can find that original list here .
Here are the places some readers offered. If you have a better idea, please email us at tribliving@tribweb.com or comment below.
"Any top 10 Western Pa. chocolate maker list without Rosalind's is an absolute joke. They are, without a doubt, the best chocolate in the state. As far as I'm concerned there are three pre-eminent chocolate makers in Western Pa, Rosalind's, Sarris (which was included in our original list), and Anderson's ... anything else is second fiddle." — Frank Domenic Jr.
Rosalind Candy Castle, New Brighton, Beaver County: rosalindcandy.com
Anderson's Candies, Baden, Beaver County: andersonscandies.com
"I now purchase all my boxed chocolate from Philadelphia Candies in Hermitage, Pa, they have some of the best chocolate I have ever tasted and it doesn't cost an arm and a leg." — Merrell Reagan
Philadelphia Candies, Mercer County: philadelphiacandies.com
"You have made a major blunder with not listing Jameson Candy in New Castle/Neshanock — originally opened by Joe Jameson and now under the watchful eye of Betty Polen, Joe's daughter. The variety is extensive and every item sold is absolutely top shelf." — Michael Campbell
Jameson Candy, Lawrence County: jamesoncandy.com
"You have to add Sib's Sweet Shoppe in Youngwood. Dana and her staff are the best. You have to try a gourmet chocolate apple and fresh dipped strawberries and raspberries." — Larissa Clayton
Sib's Sweet Shoppe, Youngwood: sibssweetshoppe.com
Other recommendations
Betsy Ann Chocolates, West View: betsyann.com
Colebrook Chocolate Co., Connellsville: colebrookchocolate.com
Catoris Candies, New Kensington: catoriscandies.com
