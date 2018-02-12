Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Fish fry time: Tell us your favorite

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
A Lenten meal consisting of a fish sandwich and french fries.
Tribune-Review
A Lenten meal consisting of a fish sandwich and french fries.
Friday nights during Lent are Fish Fry night at Logans Ferry Heights Volunteer Fire Company in Plum.
Tribune-Review file
Friday nights during Lent are Fish Fry night at Logans Ferry Heights Volunteer Fire Company in Plum.
Volunteers staff the serving line at the St. Agnes Fish Fry in this 2015 photo.
Tribune-Review
Volunteers staff the serving line at the St. Agnes Fish Fry in this 2015 photo.
North Huntingdon's The Print Shoppe is holding an online poll to crown a Westmoreland County fish fry champion, and selling 'tour' shirts to benefit the top 10 contenders.
Facebook
North Huntingdon's The Print Shoppe is holding an online poll to crown a Westmoreland County fish fry champion, and selling 'tour' shirts to benefit the top 10 contenders.

Updated 12 minutes ago

It's that time of year again, when church basements, social clubs and fire halls are standing room only and cars circle the parking lots, as a familiar scent fills the air.

Fish is back on the menu.

Served up breaded, baked, fried, on a plate with sides or sandwich-style, for many area diners it's time to enjoy six weeks of fish fries.

During the weeks leading up to Easter Sunday, many Christians abstain from eating most forms of meat on Fridays, giving rise to the tradition.

The Print Shoppe in North Huntingdon is having a little fun with the annual fish feasts. In a Facebook post, the business asked followers to nominate Westmoreland County's best fish fries.

It determined the top 10 nominees and printed a 2018 Fish Fry tour/fundraising shirt. Business owner Jason Saunders says a staff graphic designer came up with the idea.

"We all kind of really like when Lent season rolls around and trying the different fish fries," he says.

Shirts are $15 each, with $5 per sale donated back to the selling organization.

"There is no obligation on anyone's part," Saunders says. "We had an overwhelming response — 75 nominees."

In order to recognize all contenders, The Print Shoppe is offering free county guides listing each fish fry nominated.

The following made the shop's Facebook's top 10, with a "champion" to be chosen from an ongoing poll.

• Arnold Station 95-1 VFD, 601 Drey St., Arnold

• Colton Hall-Claridge VFD, 3100 Blocks Road, Claridge

• Hartford Heights VFD, 14335 U.S. 30, Irwin

• Lloydsville Fire Department, 208 Dickens St., Latrobe

• Madison VFD, Route 136, Madison

• Markle VFD, 470 Joyce St, Apollo

• North Irwin VFD, 29 Broadway Ave.

• Norvelt VFD, 2325 Mt Pleasant Road, Mt. Pleasant Township

• Sardis VFD, 5205 Rocky Hill Lane, Murrysville

• St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, 11400 St. Agnes Lane, Irwin

What say you, Trib readers?

All good choices, no doubt.

If you agree, or if you have a bone — or a fin — to pick, the Tribune-Review would like to hear from you.

Who holds the area's best fish fry? It doesn't have to be just Westmoreland County. We're willing to travel for a good fish sandwich.

Let us know by Feb. 28 via email at tribliving@tribweb.com, in the comments section below or on Twitter — #WPAfishfries.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

Saintly Scallop Po' Boy named Wholey's signature sandwich for Lent 
The people have spoken. Facebook fans of Wholey's Market have chosen the Saintly Scallop Po' Boy as the signature sandwich to be sold in the ...
click me