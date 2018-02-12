Fish fry time: Tell us your favorite

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's that time of year again, when church basements, social clubs and fire halls are standing room only and cars circle the parking lots, as a familiar scent fills the air.

Fish is back on the menu.

Served up breaded, baked, fried, on a plate with sides or sandwich-style, for many area diners it's time to enjoy six weeks of fish fries.

During the weeks leading up to Easter Sunday, many Christians abstain from eating most forms of meat on Fridays, giving rise to the tradition.

The Print Shoppe in North Huntingdon is having a little fun with the annual fish feasts. In a Facebook post, the business asked followers to nominate Westmoreland County's best fish fries.

It determined the top 10 nominees and printed a 2018 Fish Fry tour/fundraising shirt. Business owner Jason Saunders says a staff graphic designer came up with the idea.

"We all kind of really like when Lent season rolls around and trying the different fish fries," he says.

Shirts are $15 each, with $5 per sale donated back to the selling organization.

"There is no obligation on anyone's part," Saunders says. "We had an overwhelming response — 75 nominees."

In order to recognize all contenders, The Print Shoppe is offering free county guides listing each fish fry nominated.

The following made the shop's Facebook's top 10, with a "champion" to be chosen from an ongoing poll.

• Arnold Station 95-1 VFD, 601 Drey St., Arnold

• Colton Hall-Claridge VFD, 3100 Blocks Road, Claridge

• Hartford Heights VFD, 14335 U.S. 30, Irwin

• Lloydsville Fire Department, 208 Dickens St., Latrobe

• Madison VFD, Route 136, Madison

• Markle VFD, 470 Joyce St, Apollo

• North Irwin VFD, 29 Broadway Ave.

• Norvelt VFD, 2325 Mt Pleasant Road, Mt. Pleasant Township

• Sardis VFD, 5205 Rocky Hill Lane, Murrysville

• St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, 11400 St. Agnes Lane, Irwin

What say you, Trib readers?

All good choices, no doubt.

If you agree, or if you have a bone — or a fin — to pick, the Tribune-Review would like to hear from you.

Who holds the area's best fish fry? It doesn't have to be just Westmoreland County. We're willing to travel for a good fish sandwich.

Let us know by Feb. 28 via email at tribliving@tribweb.com, in the comments section below or on Twitter — #WPAfishfries.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.