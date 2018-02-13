Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Warm up and eat healthy with slow-cooker turkey chili

Meghan Rodgers | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Meghan Rodgers
If you're trying to eat healthy in the winter, you definitely have some hurdles. The cold weather surely calls you to chow down more on mashed potatoes and pasta than on a side salad and sparkling water.

This is one recipe you can feel good about. It's hearty and healthy and allows to you substitute some of the traditional produce for canned options. So much flavor and so many veggies. You'll want to make this one all winter long. Serve with a sprinkling of cheese, some sliced avocado, tortilla chips or a dollop of sour cream.

Slow-Cooker Mexican Turkey Chili

Serves 4-6

11⁄4 pounds ground turkey, lean

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 can whole kernel corn, drained (or 11⁄2 cups frozen)

1 green pepper, chopped

1 red pepper, chopped

1 can black beans, drained

2 fresh jalapeño peppers, finely chopped

8 ounce can tomato sauce

28 ounce can crushed tomatoes

Chili seasoning (see below)

If you can't find decent bell peppers, try the frozen food aisle and pick up a bag of mixed frozen bell pepper strips. Thaw briefly, chop up and add to crock-pot.

Chili Seasoning

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄2 teaspoon onion powder

1⁄2 teaspoon oregano

1⁄4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1⁄4 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Add ground turkey, onion and garlic to large pan and cook until turkey crumbles and pink is no longer visible in the meat. Drain well.

Transfer the meat mixture into a 51⁄2 quart slow cooker. Add the remaining ingredients to the cooker and set on high for 4 to 5 hours.

Sample the liquid a few hours in to determine if chili spice is to your liking. Add more chili powder or red pepper flakes to your liking.

Meghan Rodgers is the Everybody Craves editor. Reach her at 412-380-8506 or mrodgers@535mediallc.com. See other stories, videos, blogs, recipes and more at everybodycraves.com.

Article by Meghan Rodgers, Everybody Craves,

click me