Food & Drink

Carmi Soul Food moves from North to South — Side

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
Long popular on Pittsburgh's North Side, Carmi Soul Food is now open at its new location on the South Side's Carson Street.

Updated 21 hours ago

Carmi Soul Food , a former North Side eatery popular for its homestyle food, has relocated to the South Side, opening earlier this month at 1825 E. Carson St.

Known for its menu of classic soul food dishes like barbecue short ribs and chicken and waffles, the restaurant takes its inspiration from generations of family recipes from chef Michael King and owner Carleen King, according to a news release.

Carleen King earlier told Upgruv she and husband Michael King are moving to a building they purchased on East Carson Street, a corridor whose heavy bar presence attracts big crowds on weekends. The Kings are relocating the business because their landlord sold the North Side building.

"We're looking to bring a totally new demographic to the South Side. … Our goal is to add older people, young people and families just looking to have a real meal … comfort food," she says.

In 2015, Pittsburgh Magazine readers voted Carmi's the Best Soul Food in the 'Burgh.

Dishes are prepared with locally sourced ingredients, the release states. A Southern flair is featured in the restaurant's drink menu, including sweet tea and signature cocktails like "Soulmosa" (sparkling white wine and tropical fruit blends) and "Last Call" (moonshine and peach puree).

Currently offering a full lunch and dinner menu Tuesdays through Sundays, the restaurant intends to open for breakfast following this week's "soft opening."

The restaurant also offers catering, banquets, and private events.

Details: 412-231-0100 or carmirestaurant.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

