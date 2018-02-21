Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

National Margarita Day offers tropical break

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
There is a 'day' for just about everything, and if you enjoy margaritas, Feb. 22 is your day. Shown is a classic margarita, typically made with tequila, Cointreau, and lime juice, shaken and served in a salt-rimmed glass.
Mad Mex locations are celebrating National Margarita Day on Feb. 22 with 'happy hora' pricing.
Along with drink deals, Bahama Breeze is offering mani shades to match your margarita on National Margarita Day.
Updated 13 hours ago

It may not be five o'clock where you are, but it's National Margarita Day all day on Thursday.

The national salute to the tequila-based sweet, yet salty, happy hour favorite is celebrated every year on Feb. 22.

Easy to remember and, apparently, eagerly anticipated.

A little advice, from one restaurateur.

And some advice to this young woman as she plans her 21st birthday celebration on Feb. 22. Take it easy, 21. Save your liver and look forward to more margaritas — and birthdays —ahead.

This may be unfair advertising.

Not sure this event will work out as planned but, skill acquisition or not, should be fun.

This is one colorful margarita.

And if you still need a maker for your own margarita party, enter here.

Finally, if you want to party all day, line up your vacation request asap.

click me