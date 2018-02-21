National Margarita Day offers tropical break

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It may not be five o'clock where you are, but it's National Margarita Day all day on Thursday.

The national salute to the tequila-based sweet, yet salty, happy hour favorite is celebrated every year on Feb. 22.

Easy to remember and, apparently, eagerly anticipated.

A little advice, from one restaurateur.

And some advice to this young woman as she plans her 21st birthday celebration on Feb. 22. Take it easy, 21. Save your liver and look forward to more margaritas — and birthdays —ahead.

my 21st and National Margarita day are on the same day and if that isn't a sign from God to completely wreck my liver then idk what is — sara (@cloudyclaud_) February 18, 2018

This may be unfair advertising.

2 WEEKS 'TIL NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY AND $2.22 CLASSIC MARGS!!! pic.twitter.com/kVGKQWZojQ — Bahama Breeze (@BahamaBreeze) February 8, 2018

Not sure this event will work out as planned but, skill acquisition or not, should be fun.

We're into #moderncalligraphyandmargaritas . Join us on February 22 (National Margarita Day!) for a workshop to learn brush lettering! Co-hosted by @its .fornow, a retail incubator and pop-up collective in Boston's Seaport area. We can't wait sip margarita… https://t.co/BktNk7jZjJ pic.twitter.com/0ytE3KIKld — We're Into It (@were_into_it) February 4, 2018

This is one colorful margarita.

Just Pinned to Margaritas: This Tequila Sunrise Margarita was made for National Margarita Day but it's good all year round with the flavors of orange and cranberry added to tequila. https://t.co/GeUPHD59oT pic.twitter.com/A6fX5JvgR4 — Mike Morales (@timberelk) January 25, 2018

And if you still need a maker for your own margarita party, enter here.

Let the margarita prep begin. We're counting down to National Margarita Day on 2/22. Tag your margarita drinking companion and enter to win a frozen concoction maker here: https://t.co/HQ54wX0RnM pic.twitter.com/ipj6UylW1I — Margaritaville (@Margaritaville) February 9, 2018

Finally, if you want to party all day, line up your vacation request asap.