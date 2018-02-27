Readers share their favorite fish fry locations across region

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

We asked readers to tell us their favorite fish frys and here's what we heard:

Mt. St. Peter Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington: This Catholic church got rave reviews from several people. It serves from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays during Lent, but not on Good Friday. The menu has fish sandwiches and dinners, fried shrimp, pastas and Pasta Fagiole. You can eat in or take out. For takeout orders call 724-335-1458. Details: mountsaintpeter.org

St. Kilian Parish Lenten Fish Fry, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township:“The quantity and variety for the price cannot be beat,” says Dennis Choltco. The fish fries runs 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays through March 23. The dinners, for takeout or eat-in, include an entree of fried cod, fish sandwich, baked cod or fried shrimp, two sides, Tomato Florentine soup, a beverage and dessert. There's also a children's menu with pizza and macaroni and cheese, plus the fish favorite. Details: saintkilian.org/fishfry

St. Bruno's Church, 1715 Poplar St., South Greensburg:“The volunteers are friendly, the service is quick and everything on their menu is delicious,” says Margo Houck. “Mostly though, the desserts are ‘heavenly!' If you are too full to indulge there, no worries, they are boxed up and ready for take out to be a midnight snack or a weekend treat.” They'll be serving fish from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, March 2-23 and 2:30 to 7 p.m. Good Friday, March 30, in the church's school building. Eat-in or takeout dinners included baked orange roughy, a baked weekly special, fried hand-battered fish, deep-fried shrimp and crab cakes. A la carte items include pizza, soup of the day and shrimp cocktail. Details: pbcatholic.org/parish-life/Pages/St.-Bruno-Fish-Fry.aspx

St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 363 W 11th Ave., Homestead:10 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays through March 30, with fish, shrimp, crab, linguine, peirogies, grilled cheese, tuna casserole, egg salad and more. Eat-in or takeout. Details: stmaximiliankolbehomestead.org/lenten-fish-fry

Holy Angels Parish, 408 Baldwin Road, Hays: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays through March 30, with fried fish sandwich, baked fish dinner, pizza, soups, and more. Eat-in or takeout. Details: 412-461-9503 or holyangelshays.org/fish-fry.html

Immaculate Conception Church, 308 Second St., Irwin: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays through March 23, with hand-breaded or baked cod sandwiches, mac & cheese, and haluski. Eat-in or takeout. Details: 724-864-7788

Mutual VFD, Greensburg: “None better,” says Jean Graham.

Madison VFD, PA 136, Madison:“Fantabulous fish fry Buffet!,” says one happy reader.