Fish fry fans find favorites on Pittsburgh map

Mapping a city's fish frys is no easy task.

But since 2012, Pittsburgh Lenten Fish Fry Map has been there to help those for whom, on Lenten Fridays, all roads lead to a fish dinner.

An all-volunteer project, the map's "pins" — a free listing for each fish fry as it's discovered — are regularly updated, with new additions welcome.

Drum roll... The 2018 Pittsburgh Lenten Fish Fry Map has 150+ fish fries for your Lenten adventure: https://t.co/i30wUKQZY3 #pghfishfry — Hollen Barmer (@hollenbarmer) February 13, 2018

According to a story in The Incline , the massive map began when native Tennessean Hollen Barmer attended her first Pittsburgh fish fry about 10 years ago.

Enjoying all things fish, and the tasty method of exploring her new city's churches and social halls, she put her tech skills to work and began listing fish frys using Google Maps.

Here's our version of the map, using data from the Pittsburgh Lenten Fish Fry Map.

Fish fans, whether loyal to one fish dinner provider or still in search of a favorite fry, quickly discovered the map and began submitting suggestions of their own. It's heavily weighted toward events in Allegheny County, but anyone can suggest other fish frys.

Via Twitter, according to The Incline article, Barmer met members of Code of Pittsburgh and, in 2016, with that team's help, the current version of the map was launched.

"I love traditions and I love history. ... It's why I love this so much," Barmer says in the story.

If your favorite fish fry is missing, visit facebook.com/PittsburghLentenFishFryMap, and drop them a line.

