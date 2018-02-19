Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Spring Thaw welcomes warm weather with food and wine

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
Somerset's Glade Pike Winery is the site of this year's Spring Thaw Wine and Food Festival. Eight wineries will participate in the April 14-15 event.
laurelhighlands.org
Updated 10 hours ago

Looking ahead to sunshine and warm breezes, and a glass of vino instead of a hot toddy, the Southwest Passage Wine Trail is planning its seventh Spring Thaw Wine and Food Festival.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 14 and 15 at Glades Pike Winery , Somerset.

Participating wineries are:

B & L Wine Cellars , Johnstown;

Christian W. Klay Winery , Chalk Hill;

Glades Pike Winery;

Greendance Winery , Mt. Pleasant;

Greenhouse Winery , Irwin;

J&D Cellars , Eighty Four;

Ripepi Winery , Monongahela;

Thistlethwaite Vineyards , Jefferson.

Tickets are $30 through noon, April 1, then $35 each, and include tasting glass, food pairings and wine tasting.

Must be 21 or older to attend.

Details: 814-445-3753 gladespikewinery.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

