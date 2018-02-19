Spring Thaw welcomes warm weather with food and wine
Updated 10 hours ago
Looking ahead to sunshine and warm breezes, and a glass of vino instead of a hot toddy, the Southwest Passage Wine Trail is planning its seventh Spring Thaw Wine and Food Festival.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 14 and 15 at Glades Pike Winery , Somerset.
Participating wineries are:
B & L Wine Cellars , Johnstown;
Christian W. Klay Winery , Chalk Hill;
Glades Pike Winery;
Greendance Winery , Mt. Pleasant;
Greenhouse Winery , Irwin;
J&D Cellars , Eighty Four;
Ripepi Winery , Monongahela;
Thistlethwaite Vineyards , Jefferson.
Tickets are $30 through noon, April 1, then $35 each, and include tasting glass, food pairings and wine tasting.
Must be 21 or older to attend.
Details: 814-445-3753 gladespikewinery.com
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.