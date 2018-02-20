Gin Foundry's Europa London Dry takes international gold

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh's The Gin Foundry is the recipient of a Gold Medal for Taste in the World Gin Awards for its Europa in the London Dry Gin category.

The World Gin Awards are the global awards selecting the best in all internationally recognized styles of gin, according to a news release.

The Gin Foundry Europa went head to head against gin producers from around the world, the release notes.

Stay Golden! We are honored to receive a Gold Medal from the World Gin Awards in London last night in the London Dry category. Cheers! Where Does Your Spirit Take You? #worldsbest #gin #cocktails pic.twitter.com/INUmrxw8S0 — The Gin Foundry ™ (@TheGinFoundry) February 16, 2018

"It is fantastic to be recognized by our peers and industry experts for the hard work, passion and love that we put into Europa. We truly believed that we had created something special, but to be awarded a Gold Medal in this competition is truly gratifying. To receive a gold, after medaling late last year in New York World Wine and Spirits Competition, is extremely exciting," company founder Chris McClain says in the release.

Awards were announced Feb. 15 in London at the Gin Magazine Awards Dinner.

McClain, a Pittsburgh native, spent over a decade traveling the world seeking out the best gin and gin cocktails before developing The Gin Foundry Europa.

It includes 10 botanicals, including juniper, coriander, bitter almond, orange peel and fennel seeds sourced from along the Mediterranean Trade Routes.

The gin is made in the United Kingdom, at a distillery near Birmingham that has operated since the late 1800s, and then shipped to Switzerland and bottled using Swiss mountain spring water. McClain's Sewickley-based company then imports it into the United States.

Europa London Dry Gin is available throughout Pennsylvania and will be launching into other markets in coming weeks, the release states.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.