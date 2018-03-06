After a year's hiatus, A Taste of Westmoreland is back

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Admission: $25, $10 for those 12 and under

Congregation Emanu-El Israel's A Taste of Westmoreland , the annual spring food festival, returns for a 25th year, after taking a one-year hiatus.

More than 800 people are expected to visit University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg's Chambers Hall, on March 10, where they can sample special selections from more than 20 of the region's restaurants and caterers.

The festival celebrating food, family, friendship and fun is the Greensburg synagogue's signature fundraiser.

Chairwoman Karen Chobirko is pleased with the early requests for tickets and interest in participating from local restaurant operators.

“I'm really excited. One of the things I told people when I stepped up to take this over (was that) if there is no interest, it couldn't go on. ... It's been very well received,” she says.

The event “showcases the very best of Westmoreland County's eclectic restaurant offerings,” according to its website. Vendors range from Prantl's, which is opening a new bakery in Greensburg, to the recently reopened Meadows Frozen Custard in Greensburg, and DeNunzio's in Jeannette, Foggy Mountain Restaurant and Lodge in Stahlstown, and Atria's in Irwin.

The popular food festival was put on hold after the 2016 event for an important reason, Chobirko says.

“Rabbi (Sara) Perman is no longer our rabbi. We were focusing on finding her replacement,” she says.

Perman retired in June after 31 years at the Reform Jewish synagogue. Rabbi Stacy Petersohn assumed her new duties last summer.

A Taste of Westmoreland's 25th anniversary will include music from Franklin Regional School District students Lord of the Strings quartet and caricatures by cartoonist Randy Bish. Plans call for a silent auction, door prizes, 50-50, and raffle baskets filled with special items, gift baskets, and gift certificates, all donated by Westmoreland County merchants, Chobirko says.

“I think we are up to 50 baskets now, so we're good,” she says.

Former co-chair Terri Katzman remains involved and is assisting with contacts and preparation, Chobirko says.

“She has been amazing. People know her in the community. It's been a pleasure to work with her,” she says.

Attendees who donate a canned or nonperishable food item for the Westmoreland County Food Bank will receive one free raffle ticket.

Tickets are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at Congregation Emanu-El Israel, 222 N. Main St., Greensburg, and at both Shop ‘n Save stores in Greensburg and locations in Murrysville, Youngwood and Lincoln Avenue, Latrobe.

Additional sites include Degennaro's Restaurant and Lounge in South Greensburg; Giant Eagle stores at Eastgate Shopping Plaza in Greensburg and Mountain Laurel Plaza in Latrobe; Norwin Chamber of Commerce, 321 Main St., Irwin; and Rose Style Shoppe, 906 Ligonier St., Latrobe.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 , mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.