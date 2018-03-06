Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

After a year's hiatus, A Taste of Westmoreland is back

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Red Lobster will be among the vendors returning to dish out delicious specialities March 10, as the 25th A Taste of Westmoreland is held at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
Facebook
Red Lobster will be among the vendors returning to dish out delicious specialities March 10, as the 25th A Taste of Westmoreland is held at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
(from left), Co-chairs, Terri Katzman and Bob Slone, join committee members, Gary Moidel and Irene Rothschild, during the Congregation Emanu-El Israel 23rd Annual Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, in this 2015 photo.
Kim Stepinsky | for TRIB TOTAL MEDIA
(from left), Co-chairs, Terri Katzman and Bob Slone, join committee members, Gary Moidel and Irene Rothschild, during the Congregation Emanu-El Israel 23rd Annual Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, in this 2015 photo.
Guests mingle and enjoy sampling the variety of foods available at the 2016 A Taste of Westmoreland event. After a one-year hiatus, the event returns to the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg campus on March 10.
Facebook
Guests mingle and enjoy sampling the variety of foods available at the 2016 A Taste of Westmoreland event. After a one-year hiatus, the event returns to the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg campus on March 10.
Feeling lucky? Could be a winner in this lottery tree, part of the raffle basket auction at A Taste of Westmoreland on March 10.
Facebook
Feeling lucky? Could be a winner in this lottery tree, part of the raffle basket auction at A Taste of Westmoreland on March 10.
Newly opened The Dapper Doughnut will be among the new vendors at this year's A Taste of Westmoreland, set for March 10 at the University of Pittsburgh Greensburg. Above, owner Kristen Hull makes an order of mini doughnuts to order at the Hempfield site, on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Newly opened The Dapper Doughnut will be among the new vendors at this year's A Taste of Westmoreland, set for March 10 at the University of Pittsburgh Greensburg. Above, owner Kristen Hull makes an order of mini doughnuts to order at the Hempfield site, on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Jess B Bakes of Manor is another new participant in this year's A Taste of Westmoreland, planned for March 10 at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
Facebook
Jess B Bakes of Manor is another new participant in this year's A Taste of Westmoreland, planned for March 10 at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.

Updated 8 hours ago

Congregation Emanu-El Israel's A Taste of Westmoreland , the annual spring food festival, returns for a 25th year, after taking a one-year hiatus.

More than 800 people are expected to visit University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg's Chambers Hall, on March 10, where they can sample special selections from more than 20 of the region's restaurants and caterers.

The festival celebrating food, family, friendship and fun is the Greensburg synagogue's signature fundraiser.

Chairwoman Karen Chobirko is pleased with the early requests for tickets and interest in participating from local restaurant operators.

“I'm really excited. One of the things I told people when I stepped up to take this over (was that) if there is no interest, it couldn't go on. ... It's been very well received,” she says.

The event “showcases the very best of Westmoreland County's eclectic restaurant offerings,” according to its website. Vendors range from Prantl's, which is opening a new bakery in Greensburg, to the recently reopened Meadows Frozen Custard in Greensburg, and DeNunzio's in Jeannette, Foggy Mountain Restaurant and Lodge in Stahlstown, and Atria's in Irwin.

The popular food festival was put on hold after the 2016 event for an important reason, Chobirko says.

“Rabbi (Sara) Perman is no longer our rabbi. We were focusing on finding her replacement,” she says.

Perman retired in June after 31 years at the Reform Jewish synagogue. Rabbi Stacy Petersohn assumed her new duties last summer.

A Taste of Westmoreland's 25th anniversary will include music from Franklin Regional School District students Lord of the Strings quartet and caricatures by cartoonist Randy Bish. Plans call for a silent auction, door prizes, 50-50, and raffle baskets filled with special items, gift baskets, and gift certificates, all donated by Westmoreland County merchants, Chobirko says.

“I think we are up to 50 baskets now, so we're good,” she says.

Former co-chair Terri Katzman remains involved and is assisting with contacts and preparation, Chobirko says.

“She has been amazing. People know her in the community. It's been a pleasure to work with her,” she says.

Attendees who donate a canned or nonperishable food item for the Westmoreland County Food Bank will receive one free raffle ticket.

Tickets are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at Congregation Emanu-El Israel, 222 N. Main St., Greensburg, and at both Shop ‘n Save stores in Greensburg and locations in Murrysville, Youngwood and Lincoln Avenue, Latrobe.

Additional sites include Degennaro's Restaurant and Lounge in South Greensburg; Giant Eagle stores at Eastgate Shopping Plaza in Greensburg and Mountain Laurel Plaza in Latrobe; Norwin Chamber of Commerce, 321 Main St., Irwin; and Rose Style Shoppe, 906 Ligonier St., Latrobe.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 , mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me