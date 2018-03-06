Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Luke Wholey's Wild Alaskan Grille chef shares favorite striped bass recipe

Deborah Weisberg | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
The champagne chimichurri sauce is generously spooned over the bass.
Deborah Weisberg
The champagne chimichurri sauce is generously spooned over the bass.
Luke Wholey serves Champagne Chimichurri Striped Bass with Warm Fennel.
Deborah Weisberg
Luke Wholey serves Champagne Chimichurri Striped Bass with Warm Fennel.
Pan-seared bass is placed on top of fennel slaw; couscous or rice is on the bottom of the stack.
Deborah Weisberg
Pan-seared bass is placed on top of fennel slaw; couscous or rice is on the bottom of the stack.
The bass fillets are pan-seared on each side.
Deborah Weisberg
The bass fillets are pan-seared on each side.
Line cook Jerome Johnson gently tosses the fennel slaw for about a minute over medium heat to warm it.
Deborah Weisberg
Line cook Jerome Johnson gently tosses the fennel slaw for about a minute over medium heat to warm it.

Updated 8 hours ago

If anyone knows fish, it's Luke Wholey, owner and head chef of Luke Wholey's Wild Alaskan Grille in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

Wholey, 34, grew up working in the kitchen of the iconic fish market that bears his family's name just a block away on Penn Avenue.

“I've been cooking since I was a little kid,” says Wholey, who recalls frying cod for Wholey's famous sandwiches when he was just 10. He also developed an interest in catching fish, eventually leaving Pittsburgh to guide king salmon and trout fishing expeditions in Alaska's Togiak River in the Bristol Bay. When he moved back to his hometown a decade ago, Wholey brought a bit of Alaska with him, by setting up a cart that served grilled salmon in front of his father's market.

Three years later, he opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant with 130 seats and a menu largely devoted to fish and seafood. Besides his original grilled salmon, Wholey cooks with Dutch Harbor Alaskan king crab legs, halibut, Baja shrimp, ahi tuna, crab cakes, cod, lobster, scallops, and whatever is the catch of the day. Sushi and sashimi also are offered.

A recent special featured pan-seared striped bass served with champagne chimichurri sauce, couscous and warm fennel slaw. Wholey cut the fillets from a 10-pound striper harvested from the Chesapeake Bay.

“I love the meaty texture of striped bass. It's a really dense protein,” he says, noting that sourcing is important when it comes to texture and taste. “This one from the Chesapeake was probably foraging on blue crabs and menhaden.”

Lunch features include salmon-beet salad, seafood trio of jumbo scallops, shrimp and escolar, Steel City lobster roll and blackened catfish sandwich. Dinner starters include mahi mahi tacos, shrimp and lobster pizza and lobster-bisque fries, while entrees range from hot pepper-crusted ahi tuna to grilled halibut to Wholey's personal favorite — swordfish steak topped with sautéed colossal crab. Carnivores can choose filet mignon or a filet-seafood combo.

Wholey's décor has a piscatorial theme, with a colorful mural of an octopus on one wall, and mounts of a Kinzua Reservoir tiger muskie, Raystown Lake striped bass, and Oregon Inlet marlin above the bar.

With many home cooks focusing on fish during Lent, Wholey advises buying what's super fresh and keeping preparation simple. “When I'm cooking for myself, I'll often use just salt and pepper and fresh lemon,” he says. “I tell people, don't overdo the seasoning.”

Deborah Weisberg is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Champagne-Chimichurri Striped Bass with Warm Fennel Slaw and Couscous

This is one of chef Luke Wholey's favorite recipes. Jasmine rice can be substituted for couscous (pearl pasta).

Yield: 4 servings

Champagne Chimichurri

14 cup fresh parsley, minced, stems removed

14 cup fresh cilantro, minced, stems removed

1 small shallot, minced

1 small clove garlic, minced

14 red pepper

12 seeded jalapeño, minced (optional)

2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of 3 limes

Juice of 1 lemon

14 cup champagne vinegar

18 teaspoon sugar

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Add ingredients, consecutively, to mixing bowl and stir to combine. Once complete, refrigerate, allowing the mixture to chill for at least 20 minutes.

Fennel slaw

3 medium fennel bulbs, stems & fronds removed

2 cups red cabbage

14 cup rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

18 teaspoon sugar or to taste

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Cut each of the fennel bulbs once lengthwise and finely chop the bulbs into ¼-inch strips. Chop the cabbage into strips. Add fennel, cabbage, rice wine vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil to a medium-size mixing bowl and toss. Add salt, pepper and sugar to taste.

Striped Bass and Slaw

4 6-ounce striped bass fillets

4 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil and 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, separated

Chilled fennel slaw

Kosher salt and pepper

Rinse bass filets under cold water and pat dry with paper towel. Once dry, generously season the fillets, top and bottom, with kosher salt and pepper. Heat a 12-inch pan on medium heat and add 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil. Allow oil to heat for 20 seconds and add the bass fillets, flesh side down. Sear fillets for at least 2 to 3 minutes or until the bass has achieved a bronze crust. Flip fillets, skin side down, to finish. If the fillets vary in thickness, use a thermometer to determine when the fillets have reached 145 degrees. While fillets are finishing, heat another 12-inch pan to medium heat and add 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil. Add slaw and toss gently for 1 minute. Remove from heat. Let slaw rest until the bass fillets have reached desired temperature.

Couscous (pearl pasta)

1 cup couscous

1½ cups chicken stock

¼ teaspoon salt

In medium saucepan, bring stock and salt to boil. Add couscous, reduce heat to bring to simmer, and cook, covered, until water is absorbed (about 10 minutes). Remove from heat and let stand, covered, about 3 minutes. Fluff with fork.

Plating

Place 12 cup rice on each plate and spoon one-quarter portion of slaw onto rice. Place a bass fillet on the slaw, then top the fillet with a generous portion of chimichurri. Add salt and pepper to taste.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me