Food & Drink

Beerfest brewing up a winter remedy

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
Winter Beer Fest patrons sample the wares during the 2016 event.

Updated 8 hours ago

Suds, ale, brew, whatever your preferred bellywasher reference, there will be plenty available to sample Feb. 23-24 as the fifth annual Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest returns to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

Three sessions are planned, with attendees enjoying unlimited samples of more than 400 fresh craft beers of all styles and tastes from more than 120 different local and national breweries, according to a release.

Beerfest is presented by Fat Head's Brewery and Kahiki Foods .

Party band The Lava Game will provide live music and regional restaurants and food trucks will provide food service. Also planned are a new virtual reality area, silent disco and commercial vendors.

Sessions are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. early admission) Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, along with a Feb. 24 session from 1 to 4:30 p.m. (noon early admission).

Attending restaurants include Pizza Parma, Emporio, The Pretzel Shop, Bavarian Nuts, Chocolate Freaking Bacon and Jerky Hut.

Food trucks include Umami Bites, Nakama, Taste of Nawlins, PGH Pierogies, Rowdy's BBQ and Vagabond Tacos.

Festival proceeds will benefit Animal Rescue Partners and Biggies Bullies of Pittsburgh.

Tickets are $55, $65 for early admission; and $45, $55 early admission in advance.

Details: PittsburghBeerfest.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

