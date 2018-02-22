Cheers to Wigle Whiskey's Prohibition Rye

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Senator John Heinz History Center, the Smithsonian's home in Pittsburgh in the Strip District, has partnered with Wigle Whiskey to release a special, limited edition Prohibition Rye whiskey, inspired by the museum's roaring new exhibition, "American Spirits: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition."

Wigle Whiskey, the city's first whiskey distillery since Prohibition, developed the new Prohibition Rye as nod to the rich history of alcoholic spirits in Western Pennsylvania. The single barrel rye whiskey, bottled at 84 proof, contains notes of citrus and honey on the nose and finished with notes of black pepper.

There are 250 bottles of this rye which can be purchased for $34 beginning Feb. 23 at Wigle Whiskey, 2401 Smallman St., Strip District. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the history center to support the museum's exhibitions and educational programs.

The exhibit, created in partnership with the National Constitution Center, brings the story of Prohibition vividly to life – from the dawn of the temperance movement, through the roaring 1920s and up to the unprecedented repeal of a constitutional amendment. Visitors can learn to dance the Charleston in a recreated speakeasy, track down rumrunners in a custom-built video game, and pose for a mugshot lineup of some of the era's most notorious gangsters in the exhibit's immersive and interactive displays.

Here are some upcoming events to taste the Prohibition Rye:

A Cozy Bar Crawl is at 5 p.m. on Feb. 23 in partnership with the Omni William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh. The five-stop bar crawl includes the hotel's speakeasy, Palm Court, and Tap Room. History center curators will be on hand to share boozy historical tidbits from the "American Spirits" exhibit.

Tickets are $34 (includes one admission to see the "American Spirits" exhibit)

21+ Speakeasy Socials will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 29, April 19 and May 31

Visitors can step into the history center's swingin' speakeasy on select Thursdays to learn how to concoct the perfect Prohibition-style cocktail with Wigle Whiskey, sampling scintillating spirits and speakeasy-era snacks, and test their 1920s knowledge during boozy trivia in a recreated speakeasy. The exhibit will be open after hours for these dates.

Tickets are $12

Details: heinzhistorycenter.org or wiglewhiskey.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.