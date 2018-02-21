Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Peeps' mystery flavors get sweet tooths guessing

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
Love 'em or hate 'em, Peeps marshallowy, sugary candies are inescapable on candy shelves during most major holidays. Eight new flavors, including a few mystery ones, are now available for spring.
Amazon.com
Soft and chewy, fresh out of their package nests, or stale and crunchy after exposure to air for a few days or weeks, Peeps are a favorite among candy lovers.

The sugar-coated marshmallow treats are still part of many an Easter basket.

But along with the traditional yellow chicks, Peeps now show up on treat shelves for numerous holidays, in numerous hues, shapes and flavors.

Like President's Day.

And Valentine's Day.

And Christmas.

Even Thanksgiving.

Earlier this month, manufacturer Just Born Inc. introduced eight new flavors, three of which are shrouded in mystery.

The others are neapolitan, lemon sherbet and orange sherbet (both dipped in fudge), sour cherry and pancakes and syrup.

The surprise Peeps, sold only at Walmart, come plain white and are wrapped in packages stamped with a question mark.

Those who bite into the mystery Peeps can share their flavor guess on @PEEPSBrand's social media accounts using #mysterypeeps.

The guesses already are rolling in.

But @PEEPSBrand is neither confirming nor denying.

Maybe ...

This one suspects a specific tart flavor.

Root beer and key lime seem to be popular guesses.

@PEEPSBrand is trying to keep Peeps' lovers guessing.

Happy crunching — and guessing.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

