Peeps' mystery flavors get sweet tooths guessing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Soft and chewy, fresh out of their package nests, or stale and crunchy after exposure to air for a few days or weeks, Peeps are a favorite among candy lovers.

The sugar-coated marshmallow treats are still part of many an Easter basket.

But along with the traditional yellow chicks, Peeps now show up on treat shelves for numerous holidays, in numerous hues, shapes and flavors.

Like President's Day.

And Valentine's Day.

And Christmas.

Even Thanksgiving.

Earlier this month, manufacturer Just Born Inc. introduced eight new flavors, three of which are shrouded in mystery.

The others are neapolitan, lemon sherbet and orange sherbet (both dipped in fudge), sour cherry and pancakes and syrup.

The surprise Peeps, sold only at Walmart, come plain white and are wrapped in packages stamped with a question mark.

Those who bite into the mystery Peeps can share their flavor guess on @PEEPSBrand's social media accounts using #mysterypeeps.

Three new Mystery Peeps are out for Easter at Walmart! Spoilers below if you want some insight on the flavor identities. And be sure to chime in with your flavor predictions in the comments!........Mystery Peeps 1 is root beer. There is no quest… https://t.co/na9ThcI63s pic.twitter.com/fID8ExqP5H — Candy Hunting (@CandyHunting) February 21, 2018

The guesses already are rolling in.

#mysteryPEEPS our guess is 1 - root beer 2 - lemon 3- sour watermelon ? @PEEPSBrand pic.twitter.com/XyA0U073Zb — Jennifer Kaste (@JennyKaste) February 20, 2018

But @PEEPSBrand is neither confirming nor denying.

Maybe ...

@PEEPSBrand My 2018 #MysteryPeeps guesses:1. Bubble Gum2. Cotton Candy3. Sour Green Apple — Sam Stucker (@TripleS2012) February 17, 2018

This one suspects a specific tart flavor.

Mystery flavor #2 I think is Lemonade. Specifically Minute Maid LOL. #MysteryPEEPS — Faereeme (@Faereeme) February 20, 2018

Root beer and key lime seem to be popular guesses.

#mysterypeeps @PEEPSBrand im not sure about mystery #1 but #2 for sure is Key Lime Pie — Alli (@Allibookgiraffe) February 21, 2018

OOH This one is my Favorite! Mystery flavor #1 is ROOTBEER! LOVE IT! #MysteryPEEPS — Faereeme (@Faereeme) February 20, 2018

#mysteryPEEPS 1-Root Beer2- Key Lime or Strawberry Lemonade3-Sour Apple — Triva De Anda (@Artistachica) February 16, 2018

@PEEPSBrand is trying to keep Peeps' lovers guessing.

Those are some PEEPtastic guesses! Thanks for trying all three new #MysteryPEEPS ! — PEEPS® Brand (@PEEPSBrand) February 20, 2018

Happy crunching — and guessing.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.