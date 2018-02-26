Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

'Punk in Drublic' craft beer & music festival coming to Highmark Stadium

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 5:30 p.m.
Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival, featuring NOFX and Bad Religion (pictured) with The Interrupters, Mad Caddies and Bad Cop Bad Cop on May 20 at Highmark Stadium on Pittsburgh’s South Side.
Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival, featuring NOFX and Bad Religion (pictured) with The Interrupters, Mad Caddies and Bad Cop Bad Cop on May 20 at Highmark Stadium on Pittsburgh's South Side.

Updated 9 hours ago

The Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival, featuring NOFX and Bad Religion with The Interrupters, Mad Caddies and Bad Cop Bad Cop is on May 20 at Highmark Stadium on Pittsburgh's South Side. Doors open at noon with the festival running from 1 to 9 p.m. and music beginning at 3:15 p.m.

The event will feature up to four hours of craft beer tastings from more than 100 choices, including some of California's best and local favorites.

Stone Brewing, based in California, created Stone & NOFX Punk in Drublic Hoppy Lager, which will be available at the festival markets.

The first leg of the tour launches May 5 in Austin, Texas and wraps up in Pittsburgh.

For over 30 years, the punk rock band NOFX has remained relevant, continuing to push the boundaries of their music, lyrics and good taste in a way that's as endearing as it is infectious. The group's latest album – its 13th -- "First Ditch Effort" sees them continue to push their own musical boundaries.

Punk band Bad Religion's recent release is "True North," celebrates the power of cogent punk in the face of personal pain and adversity.

"What makes Punk in Drublic so special is the authenticity of it," says festival co-producer Cameron Collins, in a news release. "Craft beer, true craft beer, from local and regional breweries who are running their businesses with the same mentality as punk rock music: independent, often times controversial, and without a care in the world about how 'it's been done in the past,' I say it all the time, punk rock is the music much of the craft beer we drink is brewed to…it's appropriate to have an epic event that celebrates the two."

Tickets are $45.50-$199.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 2.

Details: punkindrublicfest.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

