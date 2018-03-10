Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Great recipes start with the right onion

The Washington Post | Saturday, March 10, 2018, 6:24 p.m.
'Candy' onion is one of the varieties grown by Dan Yarnick of Yarnick's Farm in Indiana. It's also something a home gardener could plant too.
Almost any onion will make you cry once you slice it open. So does it really matter which one you grab at the grocery store?

You probably think I'm going to tell you, “Yes, absolutely, and if you choose the wrong one, your recipe will be ruined!”

That's only sort of true. They're more interchangeable than you might think, at least in a good number of situations.

Let's focus on the supermarket staples of yellow, white and red. Sweet onions — Vidalia, Walla Walla, etc. — are great, but they're much more perishable and less widely available during a short season. And pearl onions, shallots, scallions and leeks are distinctive enough from their globular cousins to not create substitution confusion.

If you're going to choose one type of onion to always have on hand, you're best going with the yellow onion. According to the National Onion Association (yes, this is a thing! and their Twitter handle is @Onionista), the yellow onion accounts for about 87 percent of the country's crop, with red a distant second at 8 percent and white a measly 5 percent.

It's acceptable raw, ranging from mild to pungent depending on age, and gets mellower as it cooks. Yellow is the ideal variety for caramelizing. When you are sauteing onions to build flavor as a base for your dish (soup, tomato sauce, you name it), the yellow onion is your friend.

That being said, white onions are a totally acceptable substitute for yellow, especially if you're cooking them.

Based on conventional wisdom, white onions are milder and crisper than yellow, which is why you might want to use them thinly sliced in a salad, chopped in pico de gallo or in other raw preparations. The biggest drawback of white onions is not their flavor, but rather that they don't last as long in storage.

Red onions are particularly good raw in many of the same places as their white cousins. Red onions work well in salads and guacamole, or on a juicy burger, in part because of their vivid color.

So many good meals start with an onion. Even more would be improved by adding one. And now the next time you shed tears, it won't be because you didn't know which color to choose.

