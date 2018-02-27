Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Cook's Country finds the 'Burgh a foodie destination

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
Charcuterie samples were enjoyed at Parma Sausage in the Strip District, one of many Pittsburgh stops on a recent Cook's Country food tour of the city.
Facebook
Pierogies Plus in McKees Rocks was among the recent stops on a Cook's Country food tour of Pittsburgh.
Facebook
Pittsburgh's reputation as a foodie destination continues to grow.

Recently, food detectives (actually, editorial staffers) from Cook's Country traveled to the 'Burgh, curious about its standout dishes and in search of recipes.

What they found, along with a special tour guide, was a hodegpodge of ethnic flavors and pride that left them hankering for more.

Pierogies Plus in McKees Rocks was an early stop, for some of owner Helen Mannarino's soft, doughy pillows filled with mouth-watering choices (and just a small sampling) like potato and cheese, jalapeno cheddar, apricot and cream cheese, and lekvar (a prune preserve).

No self-respecting food connoisseur would pass through Pittsburgh without visiting its famed Strip District.

Cook's Country critics first stopped at Parma Sausage , where they sampled charcuterie.

Sunseri's owner Jimmy Sunseri proudly spoke Italian — food, that is — with his visitors. Patrons rave about the lunch counter specialities, including the super stuffed pepperoni rolls.

Like mom always says, you need to eat your greens. And beans. So, of course, a stop at Colangelo's Bakery and Cafe was in order. According to Cook's Country, the hearty dish is a "collision of all things Tuscan" - white beans, baby spinach and hot sausage, with a sprinkle of Parmesan and served over a mix of spring greens.

On to another ethnic choice, this time Lebanese, with a stop at Labad's Mediterranean Cafe & Grocery for a taste of slow-cooked hummus.

This guest's order did not last long.

And if it's more comfort food you want, Mancini's baked goods should fill that hollow nicely.

Cook's Country found the bakery's bread everywhere from restaurants to bars to home kitchens in Pittsburgh.

And while those fragrant loaves may be irresistible, it was the paska bread these visitors found most intriguing.

And on to S&D Polish Deli to sample the Polish sausage. And why not?

Outside the city limits, Rankin's Emil's Lounge also made the visitors' cut. For this trip, Pittsburgh's own Rick Sebak served as guide.

Here they were introduced to classic "Hunky food," and tucked into Eastern European fare like cabbage rolls, haluski, and more pierogies.

And, one food writer says, he found the "absolute best Reuben sandwich" he'd ever consumed.

But it is the fish that Emil's is best known for, and the size and flavor of this sammy erased any skepticism about "fish on bread."

The day finished up with Sebak giving a tour of Rankin and Braddock, and a stop at Carrie Furnaces.

No food to be had, but the visit was, according to Cook's Country, "quintessentially Pittsburgh."

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

