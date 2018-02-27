Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Angry Orchard goes pretty with spring rosé

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
In a sparkling shade and with a flavor compatible with spicy meats and creamy cheeses, Angry Orchard Rose Hard Cider is now on the market.
angryorchard.com
In a sparkling shade and with a flavor compatible with spicy meats and creamy cheeses, Angry Orchard Rose Hard Cider is now on the market.

Like your wine a little fired up?

Angry Orchard now offers rosé hard cider, a spring addition to the company's line of drinkable fermented fruit.

Angry Orchard Rosé Hard Cider gets its bright apple flavor and pinkish hue from French Amour Rouge (Red Love) apples, blended with six apple varieties and other ingredients, including a hint of hibiscus, according to a news release.

"I love rosé wine, but I'm excited for drinkers to move on over to cider and try something new this spring with our Angry Orchard Rosé," says Ryan Burk, head cider maker, in a release.

"The rare red flesh apples used in our rosé not only impart complex flavors but contribute to the cider's beautiful rosy hue. It's crisp, refreshing, and unlike any other style we have crafted," Burk says.

Similar to a semi-dry wine, the new cider has a floral aroma, medium mouthfeel, and bright apple finish, the release states.

Makers recommend it be enjoyed on its own or with creamy cheeses, like Gouda and Feta, and hearty meats, like ham and prosciutto.

Angry Orchard Rosé hard cider is 5.5 percent alcohol by volume.

It will be featured as this year's Kentucky Derby's official hard cider, according to the release.

Details: angryorchard.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me