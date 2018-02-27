Angry Orchard goes pretty with spring rosé

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Like your wine a little fired up?

Angry Orchard now offers rosé hard cider, a spring addition to the company's line of drinkable fermented fruit.

Angry Orchard Rosé Hard Cider gets its bright apple flavor and pinkish hue from French Amour Rouge (Red Love) apples, blended with six apple varieties and other ingredients, including a hint of hibiscus, according to a news release.

Expand your palate this Spring. #RoseCider is made with red flesh apples from France, giving it a refreshing, dry finish with a blush of pink color. pic.twitter.com/tot3WJxV6r — Angry Orchard (@AngryOrchard) February 23, 2018

"I love rosé wine, but I'm excited for drinkers to move on over to cider and try something new this spring with our Angry Orchard Rosé," says Ryan Burk, head cider maker, in a release.

"The rare red flesh apples used in our rosé not only impart complex flavors but contribute to the cider's beautiful rosy hue. It's crisp, refreshing, and unlike any other style we have crafted," Burk says.

Similar to a semi-dry wine, the new cider has a floral aroma, medium mouthfeel, and bright apple finish, the release states.

Makers recommend it be enjoyed on its own or with creamy cheeses, like Gouda and Feta, and hearty meats, like ham and prosciutto.

Angry Orchard Rosé hard cider is 5.5 percent alcohol by volume.

It will be featured as this year's Kentucky Derby's official hard cider, according to the release.

Details: angryorchard.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.