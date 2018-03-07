Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Food trucks and breweries — now that's our kind of park

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Sugar and Spice Ice Cream Truck will offer sweet, cool desserts during the grand opening of the Pittsburgh Food Truck Park in Millvale, April 6-7.
Dillon Zernich of Fox Chapel enjoys a taco and soft drink during a food truck preview party Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Millvale's Riverfront Park. A rotation of food trucks, craft beer and live music will open the Pittsburgh Food Truck Park for its first weekend, April 6-7.
PGH Pierogi Truck will be part of the fleet as Pittsburgh Food Truck Park holds its grand opening April 6-7 in Millvale.
If you have a hankering for brisket, look for the Brisketburgh food truck when Pittsburgh Food Truck park holds its grand opening April 6-7 in Millvale.
What may once have been considered a fad has grown into a foodie fan favorite that appears here to stay.

Never mind a (single) food truck.

To really sample the delectable delights wheeling around the region, one needs to visit a food truck festival.

Luckily, the new Pittsburgh Food Truck Park is planning a "sneak peek" grand opening from 4 to 11 p.m. April 6 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 7, where patrons can shake off the winter funk and belly up to their choice of more than a dozen rotating food trucks.

City brewery choices also will be available.

Musical entertainment and a game yard, all along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail, will be featured and work continues with what park organizers are calling its "Construction Series."

Billed as a family-friendly, riverfront hangout, the site aims to be an option for those hoping to enjoy as many of Pittsburgh's "approximately 160 sunny days" as possible, its website states.

With any luck, the late winter showers Mother Nature is soaking us with now will be followed by an early spring.

Details: pittsburghfoodpark.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

