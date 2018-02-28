Turkey Hill 'madness' could net winners a sweet prize

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Never mind basketball. Turkey Hill is holding its own version of March Madness.

And the winner could walk away with a lifetime supply of ice cream or iced tea.

Offering a take on the popular NCAA event, Turkey Hill offers a tournament pitting flavors against each other to determine the “ultimate” flavor.

The winner will predict all 31 match-ups correctly and win a lifetime supply of ice cream or iced tea, according to a news release.

Entry period for predictions runs through March 31, with the Ultimate Flavor Tournament Sweetest Bracket Edition kicking off on April 2.

If no perfect (or “sweetest”) bracket is predicted, the fan with the most correct predictions will walk away a winner, the release states.

To contest is free to enter.

Details: turkeyhillnation.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.