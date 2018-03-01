Dig in, it's National Peanut Butter Lovers Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Whether combined with your favorite fruit spread in a PB&J, encased in a chocolate candy cup, or layered with bananas in a sandwich Elvis Presley made famous, peanut butter puts a smile - maybe a sticky one - on many a face.

And, of course, there is a day to celebrate peanut butter aficionados.

March 1 is National Peanut Butter Lover's Day .

Elvis was not the only celebrity to express his love for peanut butter.

Here's Brad Pitt eating Peanut Butter on #NationalPeanutButterLoversDay - You're welcome! pic.twitter.com/0Uv50P8PMG — Bella Donna (@DonnaMLanglais) March 1, 2018

Some perceive it as the ultimate comfort food.

It's #NationalPeanutButterLoversDay - How do you eat your Peanut Butter? Straight from the jar, as a sandwich, on crackers or some other way? pic.twitter.com/LaNkFdei6P — Greg Smith (@GregccSmith) March 1, 2018

This little fella finds his peanut butter applause worthy.

March 1st is National Peanut Butter Lovers' Day and I just looove peanut butter! pic.twitter.com/XxNSkoMKQC — Azzip Pizza (@AzzipTweets) February 26, 2018

Ah, the age-old question:

It's National Peanut Butter Lovers Day! So it's time to decide which is best....Crunchy or Smooth?!? Which is it???? #NationalPeanutButterLoversDay — Makenzie Burk 7News (@Mak_Burk7News) March 1, 2018

This tweeter may have a small problem.

March 1st is National Peanut Butter Lovers' Day! I hope you love peanut butter as much as I do! #WhoDoesnt #pean ... pic.twitter.com/4Z5Fmif2qD — Luca (@Lucaboutique) March 1, 2018

Fun Peanut Butter Facts:

• It takes about 540 peanuts to make a 12-ounce jar of peanut butter.

• Peanut butter was first sold in the United States at the Universal Exposition in St. Louis by C.H. Sumner. He sold $705.11 of the "new treat" at his concession stand.

• Reese's Peanut Butter Cup was introduced to America in 1928.

• The oldest operating manufacturer and seller of peanut butter has been selling peanut butter since 1908.

• Peanut butter was the controlling secret behind "Mr. Ed," TV's talking horse.

• Americans spend almost $800 million a year on peanut butter.

No bread, no crackers, no apple slices required. Straight out of the jar is many peanut butter lovers' choice.

Have a great Thursday! National Peanut Butter lovers Day! #GenieisGH pic.twitter.com/J4ZknXGbU6 — Suzanne rm ☘️ ☘️ (@miazga_s) March 1, 2018

There's good to the last drop, and then there is going a bit too far.

That's a lot of school lunches.

Showers, high 57. It's National Peanut Butter Lovers Day! Did you know that the average person will eat 1,500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before he or she graduates from high school? #WBED pic.twitter.com/LqrFCk0nXO — Stars 993 (@993WBED) March 1, 2018

Add a few raisins for ants on a log.

Remember eating this snack as a kid? It's still a good idea! Fill two medium celery stalks with 2 tablespoons of natural-style peanut butter for a nibble that will take you back to your childhood, with only 9 grams of carbs. https://t.co/yNQaRj8E4u #NationalPeanutButterLoversDay pic.twitter.com/tQmC2IcchO — WebMD (@WebMD) March 1, 2018

Just remember to have a beverage on hand. Peanut butter is one of those foods that likes to "stick around" on teeth and gums.

