Food & Drink

Carnegie Library, Oakland, to host night inspired by Alice in Wonderland

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
Follow the white rabbit to Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh in Oakland for a night of whimsical fun at a 21+ after hours event, inspired by the magic of Alice in Wonderland. “Wonderland” is for humans and creatures, mad or not. They are invited to enjoy an evening of craft drinks, light bites, trivia and live entertainment from 7 to 10 p.m. April 6.
COURTESY CARNEGIE LIBRARY OF PITTSBURGH
Drink selections include beer from Rock Bottom Brewery Pittsburgh and Spoonwood Brewery Company as well as craft concoctions from Theobald and Oppenheimer, Pravda, Sweet Revenge and Liberty Pole Spirits.

There will gourmet treats from The Pub Chip Shop and other local restaurants as well as trivia with Alice in Wonderland characters. Enjoy crafts such as screen printing, temporary tattoos, felt teacup bookmarks, rabbit ears and a photo booth.

Pin the smile on the Cheshire cat and play wonderland cornhole.

Proceeds support the day-to-day operations of the library.

Tickets are $30, $45 for VIP.

Details: 412-622-6276 or carnegielibrary.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JHarrop_Trib.

