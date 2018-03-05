Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Dapper Doughnut offers free minis at grand opening

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, March 5, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Kristen Hull, owner of The Dapper Doughnut in Hempfield Township, poses for a portrait soon after her new business opened. A grand opening will be held at the New Stanton site on March 10.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Kristen Hull, owner of The Dapper Doughnut in Hempfield Township, poses for a portrait soon after her new business opened. A grand opening will be held at the New Stanton site on March 10.
A fresh order of mini doughnuts, from The Dapper Doughnut in Hempfield, flavored to customers' requests. The new business, located between New Stanton and Hunker, will hold a grand opening on March 10.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A fresh order of mini doughnuts, from The Dapper Doughnut in Hempfield, flavored to customers' requests. The new business, located between New Stanton and Hunker, will hold a grand opening on March 10.

Updated 34 minutes ago

The Dapper Doughnut shop, 1669 New Stanton Ruffsdale Road, New Stanton, will hold a grand opening 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 10.

Those attending will be able to sample free hot mini doughnuts as they are made.

The store, which opened in December , serves mini doughnuts, single one- or two-bite pastries made fresh upon customer order.

Kristen Hull, who runs the business with her husband, Darryl Hull, says toppings include blueberry lemon, chocolate peanut butter, birthday cake and s'more, along with seasonal choices.

The shop also sells coffee drinks and milkshakes blended with doughnuts and topped with a mini pastry on a straw.

Doughnut truffles, injected with flavors and dipped in Belgian chocolate, are another dessert option.

Doughnuts can be made for holiday and school parties, baby and wedding showers.

The cafe's back room also has a community library, with books for kids and grown-ups that can be perused during a visit or borrowed.

Details: 724-635-0024 or facebook.com/dapperdoughnutnewstanton/

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me