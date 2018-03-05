Dapper Doughnut offers free minis at grand opening

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Dapper Doughnut shop, 1669 New Stanton Ruffsdale Road, New Stanton, will hold a grand opening 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 10.

Those attending will be able to sample free hot mini doughnuts as they are made.

The store, which opened in December , serves mini doughnuts, single one- or two-bite pastries made fresh upon customer order.

Kristen Hull, who runs the business with her husband, Darryl Hull, says toppings include blueberry lemon, chocolate peanut butter, birthday cake and s'more, along with seasonal choices.

The shop also sells coffee drinks and milkshakes blended with doughnuts and topped with a mini pastry on a straw.

Doughnut truffles, injected with flavors and dipped in Belgian chocolate, are another dessert option.

Doughnuts can be made for holiday and school parties, baby and wedding showers.

The cafe's back room also has a community library, with books for kids and grown-ups that can be perused during a visit or borrowed.

Details: 724-635-0024 or facebook.com/dapperdoughnutnewstanton/

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.