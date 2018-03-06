Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Feast on pierogis at fall Kennywood fest

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
Pierogis served in many delicious, and perhaps some unexpected, ways will be available as the Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival returns to Kennywood in September.
pittsburghpierogifestival.com
Updated 15 hours ago

Sweet or savory, pan-fried or boiled, filled with potato, cheese, or fruit, pierogis are comfort food of the highest order for Pittsburghers.

More than two dozen vendors are ready to serve the little filled dough pillows, as the Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival returns to Kennywood from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 23.

The popular salute to the ethnic treat, served as entree, side dish, dessert, even hand-held for eaters on the go, will offer plenty to keep one busy in between pierogi courses.

Live musical entertainment ranges from polka to traditional folk to garage band.

Several park rides will be open, and guests can paint their own pierogi with Paint Monkey and shop the pop-up Pierogi Marketplace for all things pierogi-related - T-shirts, jewelry, pottery, festival keepsakes and Pittsburgh memorabilia, according to a release

Select Kennywood games and food vendors will be open, and patrons over 21 may visit the beer garden.

Tickets are on sale for $12, ages 3-12 (early bird $9.99, by April 16) and $24 for adults (early bird $19.99), and include:

· admission;

· free parking;

· Kennywood classic rides: Merry-Go-Round, Thunderbolt, Jack Rabbit, Racer, Turtle, and Noah's Ark;

· sponsor giveaways;

· live entertainment and activities.

Food, beverages, and games are not included in the ticket price.

Details: showclix.com/event/the-pittsburgh-pierogi-festival812210 or at park on day of event.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

