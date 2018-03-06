Feast on pierogis at fall Kennywood fest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sweet or savory, pan-fried or boiled, filled with potato, cheese, or fruit, pierogis are comfort food of the highest order for Pittsburghers.

More than two dozen vendors are ready to serve the little filled dough pillows, as the Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival returns to Kennywood from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 23.

The popular salute to the ethnic treat, served as entree, side dish, dessert, even hand-held for eaters on the go, will offer plenty to keep one busy in between pierogi courses.

We've come a long way since our first pierogi festival in 2013!Join us at @Kenny_Kangaroo on September 23, 2018. Early bird tix on sale now: https://t.co/0WZAFo9BAL pic.twitter.com/BSl3Bew7R8 — Pgh Pierogi Festival (@PghPierogiFest) February 27, 2018

Live musical entertainment ranges from polka to traditional folk to garage band.

Several park rides will be open, and guests can paint their own pierogi with Paint Monkey and shop the pop-up Pierogi Marketplace for all things pierogi-related - T-shirts, jewelry, pottery, festival keepsakes and Pittsburgh memorabilia, according to a release

Select Kennywood games and food vendors will be open, and patrons over 21 may visit the beer garden.

Tickets are on sale for $12, ages 3-12 (early bird $9.99, by April 16) and $24 for adults (early bird $19.99), and include:

· admission;

· free parking;

· Kennywood classic rides: Merry-Go-Round, Thunderbolt, Jack Rabbit, Racer, Turtle, and Noah's Ark;

· sponsor giveaways;

· live entertainment and activities.

Food, beverages, and games are not included in the ticket price.

Details: showclix.com/event/the-pittsburgh-pierogi-festival812210 or at park on day of event.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.